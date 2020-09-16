Happy Mahalaya 2020: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Wallpapers, and Greetings

Happy Mahalaya 2020 Wishes Images: Wishes for a lovely day. (Source: Canva;designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Mahalaya 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Mahalaya, which is celebrated every year, marks the end of the Pitru Paksha Shraddha period and the beginning of Durga Puja. It is believed on this day, Goddess Durga officially begins her journey from Mount Kailash — where she resides with her husband Lord Shiva — to her maternal home on Earth. This year, the auspicious day is being observed on September 17 (Thursday).

The day is also observed to remember the power of truth and courage, and how good always prevails over evil. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga was created by all supreme powers of the Universe to destroy the demon Mahisasura, who was wreaking havoc on Earth.

The Bangla community celebrates the festival with much fervour ahead of the start of Durga Pujo, which, this year, will begin almost a month later. Click here to know why. While it is an unusual schedule, it is not the first time that Durga Puja will be delayed. The last time this happened was in 2001 when Durga Puja was observed 30 days after Mahalaya.

So, if you are all set to observe the festival, here are some wishes that you can share with your friends and family.

*May all your worries go away. Lots of strength and good health to you. Subho Mahalaya!

Happy Mahalaya 2020 Wishes Images: May all your wishes be fulfilled. (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*May all your wishes and dreams come true. Subho Mahalaya!

Happy Mahalaya 2020 Wishes Images: Let all your worries go as Durga Ma comes to Earth. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Subho Mahalaya!

Happy Mahalaya 2020 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones. (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Rupamdehi, Jayamdehi, Yashodehi, Diswojahi, Subho Mahalaya!

Happy Mahalaya 2020 Wishes Images: Have a blessed one. (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*May all your miseries end, and you have a lovely life ahead. Mahalaya wishes to you!

Happy Mahalaya 2020 Wishes Images: Celebrate the day with much fervour. (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Good wishes on this auspicious occasion of Mahalaya!

Happy Mahalaya 2020 Wishes Images: Let all your miseries end. (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*May your life be blessed and peaceful! Mahalaya wishes to you!

