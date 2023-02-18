scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Happy Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics, Wallpapers: May Lord Shiva shower an abundance of peace, happiness and good luck on you.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes: May Lord Shiva grant you all your wishes. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: The Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Saturday (February 18). Maha Shivratri is celebrated in honour of the wedding of Shiva with Parvati. It is also believed that on Shivratri, Shiva performs the heavenly dance known as ‘tandav’. The festival literally means – “the Great Night of Shiva”.

Shiva is believed to be a personification of manhood and most Hindu women desire to have a husband like him. Shiva first took manifestation in the form of a linga on the night of Aridra Nakshatra and hence the significance of the Maha Shivaratri.

Here are wishes images, whatsapp messages, status, quotes and photos to share with friends and family on the festival:

*May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities and help you in attaining success. Happy Maha Shivratri to you!

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023: Have a blessed day. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Maha Shivratri 2023: Have a blessed day. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May happiness and peace surround you and your loved ones. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes: Wish you an auspicious day ahead. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes: Wish you an auspicious day ahead. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes: May Lord Shiva solve all your problems. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes: May Lord Shiva solve all your problems. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh)

*A day when positivity wins over negativity! Happy Maha Shivratri wishes to you and your family.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes: May Lord Shiva bless you with happiness. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes: May Lord Shiva bless you with happiness. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes: Wish you joy in abundance! (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes: Wish you joy in abundance! (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh)

*May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva.

