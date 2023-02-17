Happy Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes Images, Photos, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages: Every year, the occasion of Mahashivratri is celebrated as the convergence of Shiva and Shakti — the masculine and feminine energies which balance the world. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, on this day people observe fasts and chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ while offering prayers at the temple. This year, Maha Shivratri falls on February 18, which is a Saturday.

According to the Drik Panchang, while in the south, chaturdashi tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha, is known as ‘Maha Shivaratri’, as per the north Indian calendar, Masik Shivaratri in the month of Phalguna is known as Maha Shivaratri. The festival, however, is celebrated on the same day. And unlike other Indian festivals, which are about fervour, Maha Shivratri is a more solemn affair, marked with internal reflection and introspection.

To mark this auspicious day, share these good wishes with your loved ones.

*May happiness and peace surround you and your loved ones. Happy Maha Shivratri.

*On this Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva shine light on all the darkness and give peace and happiness.

*May all your wishes come true and the blessings of God remain with you always. Happy Maha Shivratri!

*Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Maha Shivratri!

Happy Maha Shivratri!

