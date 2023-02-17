scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes Images, Photos, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: This year, Maha Shivratri falls on February 18, which is a Saturday

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages: Every year, the occasion of Mahashivratri is celebrated as the convergence of Shiva and Shakti — the masculine and feminine energies which balance the world. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, on this day people observe fasts and chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ while offering prayers at the temple. This year, Maha Shivratri falls on February 18, which is a Saturday.

According to the Drik Panchang, while in the south, chaturdashi tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha, is known as ‘Maha Shivaratri’, as per the north Indian calendar, Masik Shivaratri in the month of Phalguna is known as Maha Shivaratri. The festival, however, is celebrated on the same day. And unlike other Indian festivals, which are about fervour, Maha Shivratri is a more solemn affair, marked with internal reflection and introspection.

To mark this auspicious day, share these good wishes with your loved ones.

*May happiness and peace surround you and your loved ones. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 17, 2023: Know about Raisina Dialogue video, rules for...
UPSC Key- February 17, 2023: Know about Raisina Dialogue video, rules for...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva shine light on all the darkness and give peace and happiness.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May all your wishes come true and the blessings of God remain with you always. Happy Maha Shivratri!

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Maha Shivratri!

Advertisement
Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Maha Shivratri!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 20:50 IST
Next Story

From shield and sword to flaming torch, a history of Shiv Sena’s political symbols

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Shehaada screening
Shehzada screening: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Huma Qureshi and others keep it casual yet chic
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close