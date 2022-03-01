Happy Maha Shivratri 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Maha Shivratri, the ‘great night of Lord Shiva’, is a Hindu festival celebrated annually wherein devotees worship Lord Shiva by offering prayers and observing fast. It is celebrated on the 13th or 14th night of the krishna paksha (the waning phase). The celebration is more about internal reflection of one’s spiritual progress than it is about external celebration.

This year, celebrate Maha Shivratri by sharing these wishes with your loved ones.

*On this holy occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I wish that your prayers be answered and you be blessed with good fortune and good luck!

*On this holy occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I wish that your prayers be answered and you be blessed with good fortune and good luck!

*May all your wishes come true and the blessings of God remain with you always. Happy Maha Shivratri!

*May all your wishes come true and the blessings of God remain with you always. Happy Maha Shivratri!

*This morning bring a positive change in your life. Celebrate the day with full devotion. Happy Maha Shivratri to you!

*This morning bring a positive change in your life. Celebrate the day with full devotion. Happy Maha Shivratri to you!

*Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Maha Shivratri!

*Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Maha Shivratri!

*May you and your loved ones are always surrounded by the love and blessings of Lord Shiva. Warm wishes on Maha Shivratri to you.

*May you and your loved ones are always surrounded by the love and blessings of Lord Shiva. Warm wishes on Maha Shivratri to you.

