Happy Maha Shivratri 2022: Wishes Images, Photos, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Every year, the occasion of Mahashivratri is celebrated as the convergence of Shiva and Shakti — the masculine and feminine energies which balance the world. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, on this day people observe fasts and chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ while offering prayers at the temple.

This year, Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on March 1, which is a Tuesday. The Chaturdashi tithi will begin on 03:16 AM on Mar 01, 2022 and end at 01:00 AM on Mar 02, 2022.

According Drik Panchang, a day prior to the puja, devotees eat only one time, and on the day — after finishing morning rituals — they pledge to observe a full-day fast, meaning they cannot eat anything until the next day. The fasting is done not only to seek blessings of the Lord, but also for self-determination.

On this auspicious occasion, take a moment to wish your loved ones a very happy Maha Shivratri.

*May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes: Wish you an auspicious day ahead. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities and help you in attaining success. Happy Mahashivratri to you.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes: May Lord Shiva solve all your problems. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh)

*A day when positivity wins over negativity! Happy Maha Shivratri wishes to you and your family.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes: May Lord Shiva bless you with happiness. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Lord Shiva shower upon you all his choicest blessings on this Maha Shivratri.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes: Wish you joy in abundance! (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities and help you in attaining success. Happy Maha Shivratri to you!

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022: Have a blessed day. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

