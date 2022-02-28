scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 28, 2022
Must Read

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022: Wishes Images, Photos, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics, Wallpapers: May Lord Shiva shower an abundance of peace, happiness and good luck on you.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 28, 2022 8:00:15 pm
Mahashivratri-feature Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes: May Lord Shiva grant you all your wishes. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Every year, the occasion of Mahashivratri is celebrated as the convergence of Shiva and Shakti — the masculine and feminine energies which balance the world. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, on this day people observe fasts and chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ while offering prayers at the temple.

ALSO READ |Maha Shivratri 2022: Date, puja timings, history, importance and significance

This year, Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on March 1, which is a Tuesday. The Chaturdashi tithi will begin on 03:16 AM on Mar 01, 2022 and end at 01:00 AM on Mar 02, 2022.

According Drik Panchang, a day prior to the puja, devotees eat only one time, and on the day — after finishing morning rituals — they pledge to observe a full-day fast, meaning they cannot eat anything until the next day. The fasting is done not only to seek blessings of the Lord, but also for self-determination.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On this auspicious occasion, take a moment to wish your loved ones a very happy Maha Shivratri.

*May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva.

shivratri-759 (1) Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes: Wish you an auspicious day ahead. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities and help you in attaining success. Happy Mahashivratri to you.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes: May Lord Shiva solve all your problems. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh)

*A day when positivity wins over negativity! Happy Maha Shivratri wishes to you and your family.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes: May Lord Shiva bless you with happiness. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Lord Shiva shower upon you all his choicest blessings on this Maha Shivratri.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes: Wish you joy in abundance! (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities and help you in attaining success. Happy Maha Shivratri to you!

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Happy Maha Shivratri 2022: Have a blessed day. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Exhibition highlights Satyajit Ray’s visual artistry; gives rare peek into his book jacket designs

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 28: Latest News

Advertisement