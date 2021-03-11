Happy Maha Shivratri 2021: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos

Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes: This year, the auspicious occasion will be celebrated on March 11. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Every year, Mahashivratri is celebrated as the convergence of Shiva and Shakti — the masculine and feminine energies which balance the world. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, on this day people observe fast and also chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ while offering prayers at the temple.

This year, Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on March 11, which is a Thursday. The chaturdashi tithi begins at 02.39 pm on March 11, and ends 03.02 pm on March 12.

According Drik Panchang, a day prior to the puja, devotees eat only one time. And on the day — after finishing morning rituals — they pledge to observe a full-day fast, meaning they cannot eat anything until the next day. The fasting is done not only to seek blessings of the Lord, but also for self-determination.

Wish your loved ones on this auspicious day with the messages and wishes given below.

*May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva.

*May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities and help you in attaining success. Happy Mahashivratri wishes to you.

*A day when positivity wins over negativity! Happy Maha Shivratri wishes to you and your family.

*May Lord Shiva shower upon you all his choicest blessings on this Maha Shivratri.

*Have a blessed Maha Shivratri!

