Happy Maha Shivratri 2021: Wishes Images, Photos, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages: One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Maha Shivratri or the “Great Night of Shiva” is a celebration of Lord Shiva’s marriage with Goddess Parvati. On this day, devotees express their gratitude and pray to Lord Shiva. Many even observe fast. Maha Shivratri, unlike many other festivals, is celebrated at night. This year, it falls on March 11 (Thursday).

According to the Drik Panchang, while in the south, chaturdashi tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha, is known as ‘Maha Shivaratri’, as per the north Indian calendar, Masik Shivaratri in the month of Phalguna is known as Maha Shivaratri. The festival, however, is celebrated on the same day. And unlike other Indian festivals, which are about fervour, Maha Shivratri is a more solemn affair, marked with internal reflection and introspection.

Celebrate this day by sharing these messages with friends and family members. Take a look at the wishes.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes: Happy Maha Shivratri (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes: Happy Maha Shivratri (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family.

*May happiness and peace surround you and your loved ones. Happy Maha Shivratri.

* May Lord Shiva give you power and strength to brave any difficulties. Wishing you and your family a happy Maha Shivratri!

*Happy Maha Shivratri!

* On this Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva shine light on all the darkness and give peace and happiness.

* May happiness and peace surround you on Maha Shivratri. Happy Maha Shivratri! *May you be guided with Lord Shiva’s eternal love and strength.

Happy Maha Shivratri

