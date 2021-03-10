scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Latest news

Happy Maha Shivratri 2021: Wishes Images, Photos, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: On this day, devotees express their gratitude and pray to Lord Shiva. Many even observe a fast.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 10, 2021 8:50:44 pm
Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes:  Happy Maha Shivratri. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages: One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Maha Shivratri or the “Great Night of Shiva” is a celebration of Lord Shiva’s marriage with Goddess Parvati. On this day, devotees express their gratitude and pray to Lord Shiva. Many even observe fast. Maha Shivratri, unlike many other festivals, is celebrated at night. This year, it falls on March 11 (Thursday).

According to the Drik Panchang, while in the south, chaturdashi tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha, is known as ‘Maha Shivaratri’, as per the north Indian calendar, Masik Shivaratri in the month of Phalguna is known as Maha Shivaratri. The festival, however, is celebrated on the same day. And unlike other Indian festivals, which are about fervour, Maha Shivratri is a more solemn affair, marked with internal reflection and introspection.

Celebrate this day by sharing these messages with friends and family members. Take a look at the wishes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
maha shivratri, maha shivratri 2021, happy shivratri, shivratri, maha shivratri images, happy maha shivratri, happy maha shivratri images, happy shivratri images, happy shivratri wishes, happy mahashivratri, happy mahashivratri images, happy maha shivratri 2021, happy shivratri 2021, happy shivratri quotes, happy mahashivratri messages, maha shivaratri 2021, happy maha shivaratri 2021, happy maha shivaratri images, happy maha shivratri sms, happy maha shivratri quotes, maha shivratri quotes Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes: Happy Maha Shivratri (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family.

ALSO READ |Maha Shivratri 2021: Date, puja timings, history, and significance

*May happiness and peace surround you and your loved ones. Happy Maha Shivratri.

maha shivratri, maha shivratri 2021, happy shivratri, shivratri, maha shivratri images, happy maha shivratri, happy maha shivratri images, happy shivratri images, happy shivratri wishes, happy mahashivratri, happy mahashivratri images, happy maha shivratri 2021, happy shivratri 2021, happy shivratri quotes, happy mahashivratri messages, maha shivaratri 2021, happy maha shivaratri 2021, happy maha shivaratri images, happy maha shivratri sms, happy maha shivratri quotes, maha shivratri quotes Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes: Happy Maha Shivratri (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May Lord Shiva give you power and strength to brave any difficulties. Wishing you and your family a happy Maha Shivratri!

*Happy Maha Shivratri!

maha shivratri, maha shivratri 2021, happy shivratri, shivratri, maha shivratri images, happy maha shivratri, happy maha shivratri images, happy shivratri images, happy shivratri wishes, happy mahashivratri, happy mahashivratri images, happy maha shivratri 2021, happy shivratri 2021, happy shivratri quotes, happy mahashivratri messages, maha shivaratri 2021, happy maha shivaratri 2021, happy maha shivaratri images, happy maha shivratri sms, happy maha shivratri quotes, maha shivratri quotes Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes: Happy Maha Shivratri (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

* On this Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva shine light on all the darkness and give peace and happiness.

ALSO READ |Maha Shivratri 2021 Date: When is Mahashivratri in 2021?
maha shivratri, maha shivratri 2021, happy shivratri, shivratri, maha shivratri images, happy maha shivratri, happy maha shivratri images, happy shivratri images, happy shivratri wishes, happy mahashivratri, happy mahashivratri images, happy maha shivratri 2021, happy shivratri 2021, happy shivratri quotes, happy mahashivratri messages, maha shivaratri 2021, happy maha shivaratri 2021, happy maha shivaratri images, happy maha shivratri sms, happy maha shivratri quotes, maha shivratri quotes Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes: Happy Maha Shivratri (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May happiness and peace surround you on Maha Shivratri. Happy Maha Shivratri!

*May you be guided with Lord Shiva’s eternal love and strength.

maha shivratri, maha shivratri 2021, happy shivratri, shivratri, maha shivratri images, happy maha shivratri, happy maha shivratri images, happy shivratri images, happy shivratri wishes, happy mahashivratri, happy mahashivratri images, happy maha shivratri 2021, happy shivratri 2021, happy shivratri quotes, happy mahashivratri messages, maha shivaratri 2021, happy maha shivaratri 2021, happy maha shivaratri images, happy maha shivratri sms, happy maha shivratri quotes, maha shivratri quotes Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes: Happy Maha Shivratri (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Maha Shivratri

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Celeb fashion: Have you seen these stylish pictures of Mandira Bedi?

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 10: Latest News

Advertisement