Happy Maha Shivratri 2020: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos

Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Maha Shivratri, which literally means “great night of Shiva”, is a day that venerates Lord Shiva, an important deity in Hindu culture. The Hindu festival is largely celebrated in India as well as in Nepal. According to Puranas, Shivratri commemorates the day Shiva saved the world from the pot of poison that emerged during the great mythical churning of the ocean called Samudra Manthan. On this day, devotees observe a fast and visit Shiva temples across the country, which is believed to bring them good luck. Pujas are performed in the late evening and milk is offered to the Shivaling. At some temples, cultural programmes are organised as well.

For this auspicious day, we have compiled greetings to be shared with your loved ones.

* May Lord Shiva shower you with blessings on this auspicious day.

* May all your prayers be granted by Shiva!

*May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities and help you in attaining success. Happy Maha Shivratri to you!

*This Shivratri may Shivji shower his blessings on all of you and shower happiness upon each of your family members. Wishing you all a very Happy Mahashivratri.

*May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

*​On this holy occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I wish that your prayers be answered and you be blessed with good fortune and good luck!

*May you be blessed with success, prosperity and happiness … On Maha Shivaratri … And always!

*Celebrate the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri with joy in your heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva.

*May all your wishes be granted by Lord Shiva! Wish you and your family a very happy Maha Shivratri.

* Om Namah Shivaya.

Happy Maha Shivratri.

*On this auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri,

Many, many greetings to you and your family!

