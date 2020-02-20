Happy Maha Shivratri 2020: Wishes Images, Photos, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 Wishes: Happy Maha Shivratri. (Image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 Wishes: Happy Maha Shivratri. (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Maha Shivratri or the “Great Night of Shiva”, a popular Hindu festival, marks the celebration of Lord Shiva’s marriage with Goddess Parvati. Unlike most festivals, Maha Shivratri is celebrated at night and inspires devotees to introspect and meditate. Many people fast on this day.

On this day, send these quotes and messages to your family members and friends to convey your best wishes. Take a look:

* May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your family. May happiness and peace surround you.

* Happy Maha Shivratri!

* May Lord Shiva gives power and strength to everyone facing difficulties. Wishing you and your family happy Maha Shivratri!

* On this Maha Shivratri, let us turn darkness into light by learning to live in the present, by knowing our real self.

* May happiness and peace surround you with Lord Shiva’s eternal love and strength. Happy Maha Shivratri!

