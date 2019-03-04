Happy Maha Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, Pictures and Greetings

Toggle Menu
Happy Maha Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: The festival has been accorded a lot of significance in Hindu mythology.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status: Celebrate Maha Shivratri with fervour and embrace the values of Lord Shiva.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: Maha Shivratri is one of the most important festivals as millions of Lord Shiva devotees observe strict fasting on this auspicious day. The festival has been accorded a lot of significance in Hindu mythology and is believed to be the day a person can get rid of one’s sins and attain moksha.

This day is celebrated in the dark fortnight or Krishna Paksha on the 13th or 14th night of Phalguna or Maagha month (which is February or March as per the English calendar). If you are living away from your family or want to wish your friends and family on this day, we have got you covered.

* Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Shivratri is a festival for Shivbhagats. It is the most memorable day of my life. I too have faith in Lord Shiva. When I am in trouble I always remember my God Shiva and my troubles go away. This day is best to meet Lord Shiva.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* सारा जगत है प्रभु तेरी शरण में
सर झुकाते हैं शिव तेरे चरण में
हम बनें भोले की चरणों की धूल
आओ शिव जी पर चढ़ायें श्रद्धा के फूल
जय महाकाल, जय महाशिवरात्रि!

Happy Maha Shivratri 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Lord Shiva blessings to all Indians. I am getting inspirations from Shiva arti and poems. People should pray to Lord Shiva early morning.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* महाशिवरात्रि पर आप सभी पर भगवान शंकर और मां आदिशक्ति की कृपा बनी रहे
मंगलमय शिवरात्रि!

Happy Maha Shivratri 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Hey Lord Shiva, shower your divine blessings on us. May happiness and peace surround us with eternal love and strength!

