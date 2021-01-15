Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Happy Magh Bihu 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Marking the end of harsh winters, Assamese celebrate the harvest festival of Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu. This year, it will be celebrated on January 15, 2021. The Sun god is revered and food items like Chira, Pitha, Laru and curd are offered. Young people, mostly men, go to the fields and build makeshift huts, or Bhelaghar, using bamboo, leaves and thatch.
If you are missing your loved ones on the occasion, you can wish them these warm greetings, and make them feel loved!
*I wish your future brightens up with joy, happiness and success just like the vibrant festival of Bihu. Heartiest Bihu greetings to you!
*Another Rongali Bihu is here. Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Bihu!
*Rongali Bihu stands for new and fresh – Life is always new and fresh – Let us strive to make all days Bihu.
*The Bihu has come,
drums and pipes are being played,
new leaves are budding in the trees!
Happy Rongali Bihu!
*May the joyous harvest season bring to you and your family happiness and prosperity.
*Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do last year but didn’t dare to do. Happy Magh Bihu!
