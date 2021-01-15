Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Happy Magh Bihu 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Marking the end of harsh winters, Assamese celebrate the harvest festival of Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu. This year, it will be celebrated on January 15, 2021. The Sun god is revered and food items like Chira, Pitha, Laru and curd are offered. Young people, mostly men, go to the fields and build makeshift huts, or Bhelaghar, using bamboo, leaves and thatch.

If you are missing your loved ones on the occasion, you can wish them these warm greetings, and make them feel loved!

*I wish your future brightens up with joy, happiness and success just like the vibrant festival of Bihu. Heartiest Bihu greetings to you!

Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Enjoy a traditional meal on the occasion! (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Enjoy a traditional meal on the occasion! (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Another Rongali Bihu is here. Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Bihu!

Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Have you wished your near and dear ones? (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Have you wished your near and dear ones? (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Rongali Bihu stands for new and fresh – Life is always new and fresh – Let us strive to make all days Bihu.

Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Wishes for a lovely year ahead. (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Wishes for a lovely year ahead. (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*The Bihu has come,

drums and pipes are being played,

new leaves are budding in the trees!

Happy Rongali Bihu!

Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Enjoy the festival with full gusto! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Enjoy the festival with full gusto! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the joyous harvest season bring to you and your family happiness and prosperity.

Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Bring on the festive cheer. (Source: Express Archives) Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Bring on the festive cheer. (Source: Express Archives)

*Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do last year but didn’t dare to do. Happy Magh Bihu!

