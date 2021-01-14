scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Magh Bihu 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Celebrated in the Hindu lunar month of Magh, the festival is celebrated with a lot of gusto

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 14, 2021 8:00:40 pm
Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Happy Bihu. (Source: Express Archive | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Magh Bihu 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: The new year has started and there is a new roaster of festivals. Among them is Magh Bihu, which is primarily celebrated in Assam. On this harvest festival, farmers express gratitude to God for a good harvest.

Celebrated in the Hindu lunar month of Magh, the festival is celebrated with a lot of gusto. Assamese people around the globe partake in the festival and also celebrate the rich heritage and culture. People erect makeshift huts known as Meji and Belaghar with bamboo, leaves and thatch and then burn the huts the next morning.

The festival also consists of various festivities like dancing to beats of the drums, singing folk songs and participating in events like egg-fights and cock-fights. This year it falls on January 15.

ALSO READ |Magh Bihu 2021: Date, time, importance, significance

As we gear up to celebrate it, share these wishes with your friends and family.

happy magh bihu, happy magh bihu 2021, happy magh bihu images, happy magh bihu images 2021, happy magh bihu 2021 status, happy magh bihu wishes images, happy magh bihu quotes, happy happy magh bihu wishes quotes, happy magh bihu wallpaper, happy magh bihu pics, happy magh bihu card, happy magh bihu photos, happy magh bihu messages, happy magh bihu wishes messages, happy magh bihu wishes status, magh bihu, magh bihu wishes, magh bihu images Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Happy Bihu. (Source: Express Archive | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this festival bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.
Happy Greetings of Magh Bihu!

*Happy Bhogali Bihu to all your friends and family.

happy magh bihu, happy magh bihu 2021, happy magh bihu images, happy magh bihu images 2021, happy magh bihu 2021 status, happy magh bihu wishes images, happy magh bihu quotes, happy happy magh bihu wishes quotes, happy magh bihu wallpaper, happy magh bihu pics, happy magh bihu card, happy magh bihu photos, happy magh bihu messages, happy magh bihu wishes messages, happy magh bihu wishes status, magh bihu, magh bihu wishes, magh bihu images Happy Magh Bihu 2021: (Source: Canva| Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May the joyous season bring happiness & prosperity. Happy Bhogali Bihu.

** Let us all welcome Magh Bihu 2021 with open arms and positive thoughts.

happy magh bihu, happy magh bihu 2021, happy magh bihu images, happy magh bihu images 2021, happy magh bihu 2021 status, happy magh bihu wishes images, happy magh bihu quotes, happy happy magh bihu wishes quotes, happy magh bihu wallpaper, happy magh bihu pics, happy magh bihu card, happy magh bihu photos, happy magh bihu messages, happy magh bihu wishes messages, happy magh bihu wishes status, magh bihu, magh bihu wishes, magh bihu images Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Happy Magh Bihu 2021: (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Magh Bihu to you and your dear ones.

happy magh bihu, happy magh bihu 2021, happy magh bihu images, happy magh bihu images 2021, happy magh bihu 2021 status, happy magh bihu wishes images, happy magh bihu quotes, happy happy magh bihu wishes quotes, happy magh bihu wallpaper, happy magh bihu pics, happy magh bihu card, happy magh bihu photos, happy magh bihu messages, happy magh bihu wishes messages, happy magh bihu wishes status, magh bihu, magh bihu wishes, magh bihu images Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Happy Magh Bihu 2021: (Source: Getty| Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Bihu!

