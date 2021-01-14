Happy Magh Bihu 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Magh Bihu 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: The new year has started and there is a new roaster of festivals. Among them is Magh Bihu, which is primarily celebrated in Assam. On this harvest festival, farmers express gratitude to God for a good harvest.

Celebrated in the Hindu lunar month of Magh, the festival is celebrated with a lot of gusto. Assamese people around the globe partake in the festival and also celebrate the rich heritage and culture. People erect makeshift huts known as Meji and Belaghar with bamboo, leaves and thatch and then burn the huts the next morning.

The festival also consists of various festivities like dancing to beats of the drums, singing folk songs and participating in events like egg-fights and cock-fights. This year it falls on January 15.

As we gear up to celebrate it, share these wishes with your friends and family.

