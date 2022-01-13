Happy Lohri 2022: Whatsapp Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers, Photos

Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: The New Year has started, so have a fresh round of festivals — starting with Lohri. The festival is celebrated every year on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti. It is a winter folk festival mainly celebrated in North India – Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu. As part of the festivities, people distribute popcorn, rewadi, moongfali (groundnuts), and gachak. This is followed by dancing around the bonfire and playing dhol.

Lohri marks the harvest of the Rabi crops and the end of winter. The first Lohri is considered very auspicious for a new bride and a newborn baby, as it signifies fertility. The origin of the festival can be traced back to Dulla Bhatti, a famous legendary hero of Punjab, who led a rebellion against Mughal emperor Akbar. Not only did he rob the rich, but also rescued poor Punjabi girls who were forcibly taken to be sold in a slave market. The folk song sung as a part of Lohri rituals glorifies how he saved two sisters ‘Sundari’ and ‘Mundari’.

Celebrate Lohri by sharing these wishes with family and friends.

*May the Lohri fire burn all the evils in your life and bring you happiness, love, and blessings. Happy Lohri!

*Let this festival light your life and heart. Happy Lohri!

*May this festival bring you fortune and happiness. Happy Lohri!

*Wishing this harvest season brings you happiness and contentment. Happy Lohri!

*May this harvest festival fill your life with enthusiasm, joy, and love. Happy Lohri!

*Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri!

