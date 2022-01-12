Happy Lohri 2022: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos

Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, and Photos: Lohri is a joyous festival of North India that is primarily celebrated by the Sikh and Hindu communities. It is celebrated annually on 13th January, a day before Makar Sankranti.

Lohri festivities commonly include lighting bonfires in the evening, an auspicious ritual that is said to symbolise the Sun bringing in warmth. On this day, people dress up to gather around fire and often throw popcorn, puffed rice and peanuts into the flames. This is usually accompanied by singing and dancing to folk music.

It marks the beginning of the harvest season and the end of the winter season. On this day, people offer their gratitude to the sun, the earth and fire, for the abundance of happiness and prosperity they bestow on mankind.

Make sure to send these wishes to all your loved ones this Lohri:

Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes Images: May this Lohri’s jaggery bring you a life of sweetness. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes Images: May this Lohri’s jaggery bring you a life of sweetness. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May your days be filled with joy, happiness and endless celebrations. May God bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Lohri.

Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a joyful Lohri. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a joyful Lohri. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Hoping that this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri All!

ALSO READ | Microwave recipes: How to make Gajar Ka Halwa in 5 easy steps

Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes Images: We hope your life is filled with love and joy. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes Images: We hope your life is filled with love and joy. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Sending warm greetings on Lohri to you and your loved ones. Wishing you a blessed festive evening filled with merriment and happiness.”

Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes Images: May your dreams turn into reality. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes Images: May your dreams turn into reality. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May your days be filled with joy, happiness and endless celebrations. May God bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Lohri.

Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes Images: This Lohri, we wish you warmth and positivity. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes Images: This Lohri, we wish you warmth and positivity. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*On this festive occasion of Lohri, may God bless you with lifelong companionship and open doors of happiness for you and your loved ones. A very happy Lohri!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!