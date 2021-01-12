Happy Lohri 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, and Photos

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images: Wishes on the occasion. (Source: Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh; designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings, Photos: The festival of Lohri is here, and it is time to thank the almighty for a new harvest, new year and look forward to it with renewed hope. It is also the time for festivities with family and friends. Lohri, a popular festival celebrated primarily in northern India, marks the harvest of rabi crops and the end of the winter solstice. People come together to light bonfires and enjoy winter special foods like peanuts, gajak, sesame laddoos etc.

Below, we have some special wishes that have been curated for you on the occasion of Lohri which will be celebrated on January 13.

*May your year be just as colourful and joyful as the festival of Lohri. Wish you a very happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images: The harvest festival of Lohri is here. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing this harvest season brings a smile to light up your face and you enjoy the year with a bang. Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images: Have you wished your loved ones? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Lohri bring lots of laughter, happiness, prosperity, and success to your home. Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images: Lohri will be celebrated on January 13, 2021. (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Lohri to you all! Hope the fire of the holy bonfire provides warmth and divine guidance.

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images: Lohri is here. (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Lohri to you and all your loved ones!

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images: Lohri is celebrated with much fanfare. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this festival bring you and your family happiness and prosperity. Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images: Have a lovely Lohri. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the Lohri festivities bring peace to your family. Happy Lohri!

