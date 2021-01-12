Happy Lohri 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, and Photos

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings, Photos: The festival of Lohri is here, and it is time to thank the almighty for a new harvest, new year and look forward to it with renewed hope. It is also the time for festivities with family and friends. Lohri, a popular festival celebrated primarily in northern India, marks the harvest of rabi crops and the end of the winter solstice. People come together to light bonfires and enjoy winter special foods like peanuts, gajak, sesame laddoos etc.
Below, we have some special wishes that have been curated for you on the occasion of Lohri which will be celebrated on January 13.
*May your year be just as colourful and joyful as the festival of Lohri. Wish you a very happy Lohri!
*Wishing this harvest season brings a smile to light up your face and you enjoy the year with a bang. Happy Lohri!
*May this Lohri bring lots of laughter, happiness, prosperity, and success to your home. Happy Lohri!
*Happy Lohri to you all! Hope the fire of the holy bonfire provides warmth and divine guidance.
*Happy Lohri to you and all your loved ones!
*May this festival bring you and your family happiness and prosperity. Happy Lohri!
*May the Lohri festivities bring peace to your family. Happy Lohri!
