Happy Lohri 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: The new year has ushered in a series of festivals, and one of them is Lohri. Every year, the festival is celebrated on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti. The festival is mainly celebrated in North India — Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh — and people light a bonfire after sunset, seeking blessings, wearing traditional clothes, and distributing popcorn, rewadi and moongfali (groundnuts) as part of the festivities. This is followed by a dance on dhol or bhangra.
Lohri marks the harvest of rabi crops and the end of the winter solstice The first Lohri is considered very auspicious for a new bride and a newborn baby, as it symbolises fertility. The festival’s origin can be traced back to the tale of Dulla Bhatti, who led a rebellion against Mughal emperor Akbar. Not only did he rob the rich, but also rescued poor Punjabi girls who were forcibly taken to be sold in a slave market.
Celebrate this day by sharing these wishes with friends and family members.
*May this festival fill your heart with happiness and contentment. Happy Lohri!
*Wishing god’s blessings fill your life with happiness always. Have a happy Lohri!
*On this auspicious day of Lohri, I wish you peace and prosperity. Let this festival bring happiness to you and your family. Wish you a Happy Lohri!
*Happy Lohri! Hope all darkness is filled with joy.
*May this festival fill your life with enthusiasm and joy. And may it bring only happiness and prosperity. Happy Lohri!
Happy Lohri!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.