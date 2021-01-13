scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Happy Lohri 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Every year it falls on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti. The festival is mainly celebrated in North India among Punjabis.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 6:20:37 am
Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Lohri to you and your family! (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: The new year has ushered in a series of festivals, and one of them is Lohri. Every year, the festival is celebrated on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti. The festival is mainly celebrated in North India — Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh — and people light a bonfire after sunset, seeking blessings, wearing traditional clothes, and distributing popcorn, rewadi and moongfali (groundnuts) as part of the festivities. This is followed by a dance on dhol or bhangra.

Lohri marks the harvest of rabi crops and the end of the winter solstice The first Lohri is considered very auspicious for a new bride and a newborn baby, as it symbolises fertility. The festival’s origin can be traced back to the tale of Dulla Bhatti, who led a rebellion against Mughal emperor Akbar. Not only did he rob the rich, but also rescued poor Punjabi girls who were forcibly taken to be sold in a slave market.

Celebrate this day by sharing these wishes with friends and family members.

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images Happy Lohri. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this festival fill your heart with happiness and contentment. Happy Lohri!

*Wishing god’s blessings fill your life with happiness always. Have a happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images Happy Lohri. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this auspicious day of Lohri, I wish you peace and prosperity. Let this festival bring happiness to you and your family. Wish you a Happy Lohri!

*Happy Lohri! Hope all darkness is filled with joy.

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images Happy Lohri. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this festival fill your life with enthusiasm and joy. And may it bring only happiness and prosperity. Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2021 Wishes Images Happy Lohri. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Lohri!

