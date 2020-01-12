Happy Lohri 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos

Happy Lohri 2020. (Designed by Gargi Singh/ Indian Express) Happy Lohri 2020. (Designed by Gargi Singh/ Indian Express)

Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos, Pics: Lohri, a joyous festival of Punjabis falls on 13th January every year, a day before Makar Sankranti. It is largely celebrated in North India among Punjabis, by lighting a bonfire, seeking blessings, wearing traditional clothes and distributing popcorn, rewadi and moongfali (groundnuts), followed by dance on dhol or bhangra.

Here are some beautiful and touching greetings for Lohri which you can share with your loved ones and celebrate the festival with more joy.

*May the rhythms of this joyous festival fill your heart with loads of happiness and merriment.

Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing god’s abundant blessings fill your life with happiness and pleasant surprises this Lohri and always.

Have a happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (designed by Gargi Singh)

*Hoping this harvest season, smile occupy the faces of all your loved ones and you enjoy the festivities with a bang!…

Happy Lohri.

Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (designed by Gargi Singh)

*Twinkle Twinkle yaraan di car,

Khadke glassi in d bar,

Punjabi Bhangra te Chicken fry,

tuhanu Lohri di sab to pehlan vadhai.

— Happy Lohri

Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this auspicious day of Lohri, I wish you to have all peace and prosperity, Let this festival brings endless happiness to you and your family, Wish you Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri All!

Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Lohri bring opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements. Happy Lohri!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd