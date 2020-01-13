Happy Lohri 2020: Whatsapp Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers, Photos

Happy Lohri 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: People sing songs and meet their relatives, cook sarso ka saag and makki-ki roti with much pomp on Lohri. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Lohri 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: People sing songs and meet their relatives, cook sarso ka saag and makki-ki roti with much pomp on Lohri. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Happy Lohri 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: A popular Punjabi folk festival, Lohri is celebrated to mark the end of peak winters and beginning of the harvesting season. The festival is celebrated with much grandeur, predominantly in the northern parts of the country, with people praying to the bonfire for prosperity and abundance. People sing songs and meet their relatives, cook sarson ka saag and makki-ki roti with much pomp. In fact, friends and relatives also perform gidda near the bonfire on dhol beats.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on the January 13. Wondering how to greet others? Here are some messages, quotes and images that will convey your emotions for your family and friends.

*This Lohri spread the message of peace and happiness with all.

Happy Lohri 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: People sing songs and exchange greetings on the occasion of Lohri. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Lohri 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: People sing songs and exchange greetings on the occasion of Lohri. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

*The Sound of Dhol is in the Air, So Dance to Beats and Share and Care, May the Rhythm Keep You Always Happy This I Wish for You on Lohri. Happy Lohri!

*May the pious fire of Lohri end all the negativities around you and bring purity and positivity in your life…. Best wishes on Lohri to you and your family.”

Happy Lohri 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: Sarson da saag and Makki di roti is usually served at a Lohri dinner. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Lohri 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: Sarson da saag and Makki di roti is usually served at a Lohri dinner. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

*May you are blessed with the energy and strength to make all your dreams a beautiful reality of your life…. Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you.

*May you take inspiration from the bonfire of Lohri to always work harder, to always do the right thing, to always be generous…. Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: Lohri will be celebrated on the 13th of January this year. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Lohri 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: Lohri will be celebrated on the 13th of January this year. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

*You Must Give to Get, You Must Sow the Seed Before You Can Reap the Harvest. Happy Lohri!

*May the happiness and joy of Lohri extend to each and every day of our lives…. Happy Lohri

Happy Lohri 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: The festival is celebrated widely across the northern parts of the country. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Lohri 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: The festival is celebrated widely across the northern parts of the country. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

*Play the Punjabi music and dance on the tunes of drum this Lohri and share smile & laughter with all.

*Hope this festive season brings joy to your heart and fulfils all your wishes on this auspicious occasion. Happy Lohri my love.

Happy Lohri 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: It is believed that the term Lohri was derived from the name Loi, who was the wife of Sant Kabir. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Lohri 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos: It is believed that the term Lohri was derived from the name Loi, who was the wife of Sant Kabir. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

*On this festive season of Lohri, may God bless you with good health and lifelong companionship. Happy Lohri to you and your family!

Wishing you and your family Happy Lohri!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd