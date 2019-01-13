Happy Lohri 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Lohri 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: Lohri is celebrated by Sikhs and Hindus every year in January with a lot of fanfare. Observed the night just before Winter Solstice, it marks the coldest night of the year. Since the evening is extremely chilly, people protect themselves by burning fire and spending their time around the fire, propitiating the deities of the sun and fire and eating the remnants of the offering. Dancing and singing also form an important part of the celebration.

Advertising

If you can’t partake in the celebrations this year on January 14, then here are some messages, quotes and images that you can send to your loved ones.

*Days of joy, weeks of laughter,

Months of good luck and years of prosperity

Here I wish you a cheerful Lohri!

*Is se pahle ke Lohri ki sham ho jaye,

Mera sms auron ki tarha aam ho jaye,

Aur sare mobile network jam ho jaye,

Apko Lohri ki shubh kamnayen.

Happy Lohri!

Advertising

*May this festival of Lohri fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm

And may it bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones

Happy Lohri!

*May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gur and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season.

Happy Lohri!

*Lohri Aayi – Lohri Aayi,

Dekho Apne Sang Ye Khushiyan Layi,

Hamne Is Din Gacchak or Rodi Khayi,

Dekho Aaj Lohri Aayi.

*Let all your wishes come true this Lohri and forever.

Happy Lohri!

*Sending my warm thoughts and lovely wishes for a bountiful Lohri.

Have a Happy Lohri!

*Days filled with joy, weeks of happiness, months filled with prosperity, years of celebrations are sent your way.

God bless you today and everyday.

Happy Lohri!

*Hope you are blessed with good luck, fortune, and bounties of joy this Lohri and forever.

Have a joyous Lohri!

*फिर आ गया मौसम सरसों दे साग और मक्की दी रोटी का,

मुबारक होवे तुहानूं लोहड़ी दा त्यौहार ||

* Twinkle Twinkle yaraan di car,

Khadke glassi in the bar,

Punjabi Bhangra te Chicken fry,

Tuhanu Lohri di sab to pehlan vadhai.

— Happy Lohri

* दिल की ख़ुशी और अपनों का प्यार;

मुबारक हो आपको लोहरी का त्यौहार ||

लोहरी की शुभकामनाएँ !

Advertising

* Mithaa gurh te vich mil geya til

Udi patang te khil geya dil

Har pal sukh te har vele shanti

Paao rabb agge dua tusi

Lohri khushiyaan naal manaao!

Happy Lohri!