Toggle Menu
Happy Lohri 2019: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos, Pics and Pictureshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-lohri-2019-wishes-images-quotes-status-wallpapers-sms-messages-greetings-card-photos-5532152/

Happy Lohri 2019: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos, Pics and Pictures

Happy Lohri 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Wish your loved ones on the joyous occasion of Lohri on January 14.

happy lohri, happy lohri 2019, happy lohri images, happy lohri images 2019, happy lohri 2019 status, happy lohri wishes images, happy lohri quotes, happy happy lohri wishes quotes, happy lohri wallpaper, happy lohri video, happy lohri pics, happy lohri greetings, happy lohri card, happy lohri photos, happy lohri messages, happy lohri sms, happy lohri wishes sms, happy lohri wishes messages, happy lohri status video, happy lohri wishes status, lohri, lohri wishes, lohri images, lohri wishes images, lohri quotes, happy lohri shayari, happy lohri whatsapp video, happy lohri whatsapp status, indian express, indian express news
Happy Lohri 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: This year, the festival falls on January 14.

Happy Lohri 2019 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Lohri is a popular festival in North India – it marks the culmination of the coldest night of the year. On this occasion, people circumambulate the Lohri fire and pray for their prosperity and health. Then, they assemble in groups and perform the traditional folk dances – Bhangra and Gidda.

To be celebrated on January 14 this year, if you are looking forward to sending warm wishes to your loved ones then here’s some inspiration:

*May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.
Happy Lohri to one and all!

*Spread the message of peace and happiness of Lohri all around.
Happy Lohri!

Advertising

*Is Lohri Ki Thartharahat Mein, Rewadi, Moongfali Aur Gudd Ki Mithaas Ke Saath,
Lohri Mubarak Ho Aap Sabhi Ko, Mithe Se Pyaar Ke Saath,
Lohri Ki Shubhkamanaye Aap Sabhi Ko.

happy lohri, happy lohri 2019, happy lohri images, happy lohri images 2019, happy lohri 2019 status, happy lohri wishes images, happy lohri quotes, happy happy lohri wishes quotes, happy lohri wallpaper, happy lohri video, happy lohri pics, happy lohri greetings, happy lohri card, happy lohri photos, happy lohri messages, happy lohri sms, happy lohri wishes sms, happy lohri wishes messages, happy lohri status video, happy lohri wishes status, lohri, lohri wishes, lohri images, lohri wishes images, lohri quotes, happy lohri shayari, happy lohri whatsapp video, happy lohri whatsapp status, indian express, indian express news
Lohri wishes.
happy lohri, happy lohri 2019, happy lohri images, happy lohri images 2019, happy lohri 2019 status, happy lohri wishes images, happy lohri quotes, happy happy lohri wishes quotes, happy lohri wallpaper, happy lohri video, happy lohri pics, happy lohri greetings, happy lohri card, happy lohri photos, happy lohri messages, happy lohri sms, happy lohri wishes sms, happy lohri wishes messages, happy lohri status video, happy lohri wishes status, lohri, lohri wishes, lohri images, lohri wishes images, lohri quotes, happy lohri shayari, happy lohri whatsapp video, happy lohri whatsapp status, indian express, indian express news
Lohri wishes.

*May this festival of Lohri fill your life
with lots of energy and enthusiasm.
And may it bring happiness and prosperity
to you and your loved ones.
Happy Lohri!

*Punjabi bhangra te makhan-malai,
Punjabi tadka te dal fry,
Tuhanu Lohri de lakh lakh vadhai..!!
Happy Lohri!

happy lohri, happy lohri 2019, happy lohri images, happy lohri images 2019, happy lohri 2019 status, happy lohri wishes images, happy lohri quotes, happy happy lohri wishes quotes, happy lohri wallpaper, happy lohri video, happy lohri pics, happy lohri greetings, happy lohri card, happy lohri photos, happy lohri messages, happy lohri sms, happy lohri wishes sms, happy lohri wishes messages, happy lohri status video, happy lohri wishes status, lohri, lohri wishes, lohri images, lohri wishes images, lohri quotes, happy lohri shayari, happy lohri whatsapp video, happy lohri whatsapp status, indian express, indian express news
Lohri wishes.

*Jaise jaise lohri ki aag tez ho, waise waise hamre dukhon ka ant ho.
Lohri ka parkash, aap ki zindagi ko parkashmay kar de.
Happy Lohri!

*Tan Mein Masti, Man Mein Umang,
Chalo Akaash Mein Dale Rang,
Ho Jayen Sab Sang-Sang,
Udaye Patang! Happy Lohri!

happy lohri, happy lohri 2019, happy lohri images, happy lohri images 2019, happy lohri 2019 status, happy lohri wishes images, happy lohri quotes, happy happy lohri wishes quotes, happy lohri wallpaper, happy lohri video, happy lohri pics, happy lohri greetings, happy lohri card, happy lohri photos, happy lohri messages, happy lohri sms, happy lohri wishes sms, happy lohri wishes messages, happy lohri status video, happy lohri wishes status, lohri, lohri wishes, lohri images, lohri wishes images, lohri quotes, happy lohri shayari, happy lohri whatsapp video, happy lohri whatsapp status, indian express, indian express news
Lohri wishes.
happy lohri, happy lohri 2019, happy lohri images, happy lohri images 2019, happy lohri 2019 status, happy lohri wishes images, happy lohri quotes, happy happy lohri wishes quotes, happy lohri wallpaper, happy lohri video, happy lohri pics, happy lohri greetings, happy lohri card, happy lohri photos, happy lohri messages, happy lohri sms, happy lohri wishes sms, happy lohri wishes messages, happy lohri status video, happy lohri wishes status, lohri, lohri wishes, lohri images, lohri wishes images, lohri quotes, happy lohri shayari, happy lohri whatsapp video, happy lohri whatsapp status, indian express, indian express news
Lohri wishes.

*Popcorn ki khushbu, Mungfali ki bahar,
Lohri ka tyohar, Aane ko taiyaar,
Thodi si masti, Thoda sa pyar,
Ek din pehle, O mere yaar,
Mubarak ho aapko, Lohri ka tyohar.

*Twinkle twinkle yaaran di car,
Khadke glassi in the bar,
Punjabi bhangra de chicken fry,
Tuhanu lohri di lakh lakh vadhaai.
Happy lohri 2019!

Advertising
happy lohri, happy lohri 2019, happy lohri images, happy lohri images 2019, happy lohri 2019 status, happy lohri wishes images, happy lohri quotes, happy happy lohri wishes quotes, happy lohri wallpaper, happy lohri video, happy lohri pics, happy lohri greetings, happy lohri card, happy lohri photos, happy lohri messages, happy lohri sms, happy lohri wishes sms, happy lohri wishes messages, happy lohri status video, happy lohri wishes status, lohri, lohri wishes, lohri images, lohri wishes images, lohri quotes, happy lohri shayari, happy lohri whatsapp video, happy lohri whatsapp status, indian express, indian express news
Lohri wishes.

*Tamam sabuton or gawahon ko nazar me rakhte hue msg padhne wale ko,
Happy Lohri kahte huye zindagi bhar khush rehne ka hukum sunaya jata hai.
Happy Lohri!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2019: Gurpurab Wishes Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Greetings, Wallpaper and Photos
2 From picking locks to pitting cherries: Here are some creative ways of using bobby pins
3 From peeling garlic to making hot compress: Microwave hacks that will make your life easier