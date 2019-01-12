Happy Lohri 2019: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos, Pics and Pictures

Happy Lohri 2019 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Lohri is a popular festival in North India – it marks the culmination of the coldest night of the year. On this occasion, people circumambulate the Lohri fire and pray for their prosperity and health. Then, they assemble in groups and perform the traditional folk dances – Bhangra and Gidda.

Advertising

To be celebrated on January 14 this year, if you are looking forward to sending warm wishes to your loved ones then here’s some inspiration:

*May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

Happy Lohri to one and all!

*Spread the message of peace and happiness of Lohri all around.

Happy Lohri!

Advertising

*Is Lohri Ki Thartharahat Mein, Rewadi, Moongfali Aur Gudd Ki Mithaas Ke Saath,

Lohri Mubarak Ho Aap Sabhi Ko, Mithe Se Pyaar Ke Saath,

Lohri Ki Shubhkamanaye Aap Sabhi Ko.

*May this festival of Lohri fill your life

with lots of energy and enthusiasm.

And may it bring happiness and prosperity

to you and your loved ones.

Happy Lohri!

*Punjabi bhangra te makhan-malai,

Punjabi tadka te dal fry,

Tuhanu Lohri de lakh lakh vadhai..!!

Happy Lohri!

*Jaise jaise lohri ki aag tez ho, waise waise hamre dukhon ka ant ho.

Lohri ka parkash, aap ki zindagi ko parkashmay kar de.

Happy Lohri!

*Tan Mein Masti, Man Mein Umang,

Chalo Akaash Mein Dale Rang,

Ho Jayen Sab Sang-Sang,

Udaye Patang! Happy Lohri!

*Popcorn ki khushbu, Mungfali ki bahar,

Lohri ka tyohar, Aane ko taiyaar,

Thodi si masti, Thoda sa pyar,

Ek din pehle, O mere yaar,

Mubarak ho aapko, Lohri ka tyohar.

*Twinkle twinkle yaaran di car,

Khadke glassi in the bar,

Punjabi bhangra de chicken fry,

Tuhanu lohri di lakh lakh vadhaai.

Happy lohri 2019!

Advertising

*Tamam sabuton or gawahon ko nazar me rakhte hue msg padhne wale ko,

Happy Lohri kahte huye zindagi bhar khush rehne ka hukum sunaya jata hai.

Happy Lohri!