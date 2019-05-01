Toggle Menu
Happy Labour Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Pictures, Status, Wallpapers, and Greetingshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-labour-day-2019-wishes-images-quotes-messages-sms-pictures-status-wallpapers-and-greetings-5703945/

Happy Labour Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Pictures, Status, Wallpapers, and Greetings

Happy Labour Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Status: The day is dedicated to the labourers and working class worldwide.

labour day, happy labour day, happy labour day 2019, labour day quotes, labour day images, labour day wishes, labour day wallpapers, labour day sms, labour day messages, labour day status, happy labour day status, happy labour day images, happy labour day wallpaper, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline
Happy Labour Day 2019: Wish your colleagues a Happy Labour Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Labour Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages: The International Workers’ Day or Labour Day is dedicated to the labourers and working class worldwide.

Also known as May Day, the day has its origins in the 19th Century when workers and trade unionists in the United States took to the streets demanding the reduction of the workday to eight-hours and better working conditions. In India, the day is commemorated as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din. Labour Day as a concept was introduced by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan in India.

On the occasion of Labour Day 2019, we bring you a set of quotes, messages and WhatsApp statuses that you can share with your colleagues and friends. Happy Labour Day!

labour day, happy labour day, happy labour day 2019, labour day quotes, labour day images, labour day wishes, labour day wallpapers, labour day sms, labour day messages, labour day status, happy labour day status, happy labour day images, happy labour day wallpaper, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress
Happy Labour Day 2019: Celebrate your work. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life. – Confucius

Advertising
labour day, happy labour day, happy labour day 2019, labour day quotes, labour day images, labour day wishes, labour day wallpapers, labour day sms, labour day messages, labour day status, happy labour day status, happy labour day images, happy labour day wallpaper, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress
Happy Labour Day 2019: Every worker deserves respect. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*To the new hero of the world, thank you. We will never forget what you have contributed to the country and to the workplace you specifically worked with. Our appreciation belongs to you because you all deserve it.
Happy Labour Day!

labour day, happy labour day, happy labour day 2019, labour day quotes, labour day images, labour day wishes, labour day wallpapers, labour day sms, labour day messages, labour day status, happy labour day status, happy labour day images, happy labour day wallpaper, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress
Happy Labour Day 2019: Have a good one. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Work is no disgrace; the disgrace is idleness. – Greek proverb

labour day, happy labour day, happy labour day 2019, labour day quotes, labour day images, labour day wishes, labour day wallpapers, labour day sms, labour day messages, labour day status, happy labour day status, happy labour day images, happy labour day wallpaper, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress
Happy Labour Day 2019: Enjoy the day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Problems and difficult situation should not stop a man in reaching his dreams. Everyone is in danger of losing a battle, but those who fight until the end find peace and satisfaction. Remember that success comes with the hard work and passion. Happy Labour Day!

labour day, happy labour day, happy labour day 2019, labour day quotes, labour day images, labour day wishes, labour day wallpapers, labour day sms, labour day messages, labour day status, happy labour day status, happy labour day images, happy labour day wallpaper, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress
Happy Labour Day 2019: Let this May Day inspire you more. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*No matter how hard the job will be, if a man is focused and determined I’m sure there’s no way he will fail. Every hard work should be pay off. Happy Labour Day!

labour day, happy labour day, happy labour day 2019, labour day quotes, labour day images, labour day wishes, labour day wallpapers, labour day sms, labour day messages, labour day status, happy labour day status, happy labour day images, happy labour day wallpaper, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress

*Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration. — Thomas Edison

labour day, happy labour day, happy labour day 2019, labour day quotes, labour day images, labour day wishes, labour day wallpapers, labour day sms, labour day messages, labour day status, happy labour day status, happy labour day images, happy labour day wallpaper, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpressHappy Labour Day 2019: Celebrate May Day 2019. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Nothing will work unless you do. — Maya Angelou
labour day, happy labour day, happy labour day 2019, labour day quotes, labour day images, labour day wishes, labour day wallpapers, labour day sms, labour day messages, labour day status, happy labour day status, happy labour day images, happy labour day wallpaper, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, Maharashtra Day, Gujarat Day
Happy Labour Day 2019: Wish your colleagues a Happy one. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 How to choose the right rug
2 'Listen to your intuition': Filmmaker Steven Spielberg
3 In an era wary of sexism, the catfight has been declawed