Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: Krishna Janmashtami, or simply Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of God Krishna, is celebrated with much enthusiasm across the country. This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 and 19, according to Drik Panchang.

Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad. According to Indian mythology, Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, who was born in the Dvapara Yuga. According to legend, he was born to Devaki and Vasudeva and was destined to save others from the wrath of his uncle, King Kansa.

On this auspicious day, devotees gather to enact dance dramas based on the life of Krishna. Many even sing devotional songs and hymns of praise. Some even fast through the day. Among other places, Mathura and Vrindavan are marked with joyous celebrations.

We have collated some wishes and cards which you can share with your family and friends. We wish you a happy and prosperous Krishna Janmashtami!

*May the bravery of Lord Krishna enlighten you this Janmashtami and bring good health to all your loved ones.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Wish your friends and family on this auspicious occasion. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Wish your friends and family on this auspicious occasion. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May Krishna’s flute bring the melody of happiness in your life and fill with the tune of love.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Krishna Janmashtami! (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Krishna Janmashtami! (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*This Janmashtami, I wish Lord Krishna to fill your life with prosperity. Jai Shree Krishna!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Janmashtami! (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Janmashtami! (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*As Krishna believed in karma, on his birth anniversary, let us join hands to act and do good to people.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Janmashtami! (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Janmashtami! (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May Nandu Gopal sprinkle his blessings and grace on your family! Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Happy a blessed Janmashtami! (Express photo by Arul Horizon; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Happy a blessed Janmashtami! (Express photo by Arul Horizon; designed by Angshuman Maity)

