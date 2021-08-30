Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, status, and photos

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: Krishna Janmashtami, or simply Janmashtami, is the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, a Lord Vishnu — one of three of the holy Hindu trinity — incarnate and one of his most significant and revered avatars. This year, it will be celebrated on August 30, a Monday.

According to Indian mythology, Lord Krishna was the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, who was born in the Dvapara Yuga. For the Hindu community living in India and around the world, Janmashtami is an important celebration and the day itself is considered to be supremely auspicious.

The scriptures say that Lord Krishna was born at midnight, inside a prison cell in Mathura where his parents Devaki and Vasudeva were lodged. He was then surreptitiously taken to a town near Mathura, owing to a threat to his life, where he grew up with foster parents Nanda and Yashoda, and siblings Balarama and Subhadra.

There are many interesting and detailed tales of his life, which you can read about in books. Today, on the occasion of the Blue God’s birth, take a moment to thank him for everything positive that you have in your life, and pray for forgiveness for any of your misdoings.

Here are some wishes and cards which you can share with loved ones and other fellow devotees. We wish you a happy and prosperous Krishna Janmashtami!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Krishna Janmashtami! (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

I hope that you are showered with love, peace and prosperity this Janmashtami.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Krishna Janmashtami! (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Wishing you and your family an auspicious Janmashtami!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Krishna Janmashtami! (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

May Lord Krishna always bestow upon you happiness, love, prosperity and peace. Happy Janmashtami to you!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Krishna Janmashtami! (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

May the little Blue-God steal your sorrows, and leave you with health, happiness and good fortune. Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Krishna Janmashtami! (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Let there be love, light, happiness and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna’s blessings.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Krishna Janmashtami! (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

