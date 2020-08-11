Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Wishes images, Whatsapp messages, quotes, status, and photos

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images: This year, the day falls on August 11. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Every year the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated as Janmashtami across the country. Believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Krishna is praised and prayed to by devotees on this auspicious day. According to legend, he was born to Devaki and Vasudeva, and was destined to save others from the wrath of his uncle, King Kansa. This year, the day is being celebrated on August 11 and 12.

Devotees gather to enact dance-dramas based on the life of Krishna. Many even devotional songs and hymns of praise. Some even fast through the day. Among other places, Mathura and Vrindavan are marked with joyous celebrations. One of the rituals followed on this day is people coming together and forming a human pyramid, known as dahi handi. One of them climbs atop with the support of others and breaks an earthen pot placed at a height.

Krishna Janmashtami is known by different names like ‘Krishnashtami’, ‘Gokulashtami’, ‘Ashtami Rohini’, ‘Srikrishna Jayanti’ and ‘Sree Jayanthi’.

Janmashtami 2020: Happy Janmashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Janmashtami 2020: Happy Janmashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Lord Krishna takeaway all your worries and give you peace. Happy Janmashtami!

*Happy Janmashtami to you and your loved ones!

*May your day be filled with happiness and joy. Happy Janmashtami!

*Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Have a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

*Let’s all come together to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Happy Janmashtami!

