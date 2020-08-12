scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Messages, and Wallpapers

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images, Photos, Quotes, Messages, Status: Revered as the the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the birth anniversary of Krishna is celebrated with much aplomb every year, especially at his birth place Mathura and Vrindavan where he spent his childhood

Published: August 12, 2020 6:00:36 am
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Wallpapers, Photos, Quotes: Janmashtami is one of the most important Hindu festivals which is widely celebrated across the country. Also known as ‘Krishna Janmashtami’, the day marks the birth of Lord Krishna. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Krishna was born at the midnight hour on the eighth day in the month of Shravana.

Revered as the the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the birth anniversary of Krishna is celebrated with much aplomb every year, especially at his birth place Mathura and Vrindavan where he spent his childhood. This year, the auspicious day is being celebrated on August 11 and 12.

According to the Drik Panchang, this year, the celebrations will take place on August 11 and 12. The ashtami tithi begins August 11 at 09.06 am and ends August 12 at 11.16 am. If you are looking to fast — which many devotees do — it must happen on August 11. You can break your fast at midnight, after the birth of Lord Krishna, on August 12. The puja time is between 12.05 am and 12.48 am on the day.

On this day, wish your family and friends a Happy Janmashtami with these messages.

* I am praying for you. Wish you a blessed Janmashtami

*May makhanchor bring you all the joy and prosperity to your life.

* Wish you all a very Happy Janmashtami!

* Radha ke shyam ke,
Janamdin ki shubh kamnayen!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Janmashtami.

* Today is a very special day
Someone precious was born and things did not remain the same. Happy Janmashtami.

* Wish you all a very Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami!

