Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Wishes Images, Status, Photos, Messages and Wallpapers for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Wallpapers, Photos, Quotes: It is time for some celebrations as devotees celebrate the birth of ‘natkhat’ Nandlal or Lord Krishna. Known as the eighth avatar of Vishnu, Lord Krishna is one of the most revered Hindu God. Therefore, Janamashtami is celebrated with great fervour across the country. While the dates may vary on a region-to-region basis, the festival will largely be celebrated on August 23 and 24 this year.

Many events take place to mark the important occasion including dance-drama enactments of the life of Krishna according to the Bhagavata Purana (such as Rasa lila or Krishna Lila), devotional singing through the midnight when Krishna was born, fasting (upavasa), a night vigil (ratri jagaran), and a festival (mahotsava) on the following day.

It is celebrated particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan, along with areas in Manipur, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and all other states of India.

To mark the pious occasion of Janmashtami, we have curated a list of greetings and wishes for your family and friends.

*May natkhat Nandlal always give you many reasons to be happy. Happy Janmashtami to all!

*May this Janmashtami shower on you lots of love and peace. May the divine grace be with you today and always!

*Wishing you and your family a wonderful day! Let’s celebrate this Janmashtami with joy and happiness.

*May the steps of Lord Krishna come to your house and burn the lamp of happiness for you! Happy Janmashtami!

*Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Janmashtami.

*Happy Janmashtami to you and your family. May Lord Krishna bless you with prosperity and success!