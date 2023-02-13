Happy Kiss Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Pics, Greetings and Photos: Love is in the air with the upcoming Valentine’s Day. While there are still a few days left for the special day, each day leading up to V-day symbolises something significant. In line with this, February 13 is celebrated as ‘Kiss Day’. As the name suggests, the day is all about showing your love, affection and care for your partner through a kiss.
Kiss Day celebrates the power of a kiss to bring two people together because actions speak louder than words. A kiss is a simple act which speaks volume. In the fast-paced life, we have forgotten how important this way of affection is, whether to reignite old flames or start a new relationship. So, send these messages to your loved ones to show them how much they mean to you.
*Happy kiss day to the love of my life! Get ready to have a day filled with love and lots of kisses.
*“The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?”, said Percy Bysshe Shelley. Happy kiss day!
*I have so many ways to prove my love for you, but on this day, I prefer to start everything with a kiss. Happy kiss day, my love.
*Kisses work like a natural sweetener for every relationship. The more you kiss, the sweeter our love becomes. Happy kiss day!
*Sometimes I fail to find words to express my love for you; that’s why I prefer kisses over words. Happy kiss day!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!