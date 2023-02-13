scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Happy Kiss Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Pics, Greetings and Photos

Happy Kiss Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Pics, Greetings and Photos: As the name suggests, the day is all about showing your love, affection and care for your partner through a kiss.

Kiss Day 2023Happy Kiss Day 2023 Wishes Images: Convey your love to your special one with these heart-warming wishes. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

Happy Kiss Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Pics, Greetings and Photos: Love is in the air with the upcoming Valentine’s Day. While there are still a few days left for the special day, each day leading up to V-day symbolises something significant. In line with this, February 13 is celebrated as ‘Kiss Day’. As the name suggests, the day is all about showing your love, affection and care for your partner through a kiss.

Kiss Day celebrates the power of a kiss to bring two people together because actions speak louder than words. A kiss is a simple act which speaks volume. In the fast-paced life, we have forgotten how important this way of affection is, whether to reignite old flames or start a new relationship. So, send these messages to your loved ones to show them how much they mean to you.

Kiss Day Happy Kiss Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Until you kissed me, I had no idea what it meant to be genuinely loved by someone. I love you. Happy Kiss Day! (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy kiss day to the love of my life! Get ready to have a day filled with love and lots of kisses.

Kiss Day 2023 Happy Kiss Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: “When I kiss you, I can taste your soul.” – Carrie Latet (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

*“The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?”, said Percy Bysshe Shelley. Happy kiss day!

Kiss Day 2023 Happy Kiss Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: (Image designed by Angshuman Maity)

*I have so many ways to prove my love for you, but on this day, I prefer to start everything with a kiss. Happy kiss day, my love.

Kiss Day 2023 Whenever I fall short of words while expressing my love for you, I kiss you so that you can feel it with your heart! Happy Kiss Day! (Image designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Kisses work like a natural sweetener for every relationship. The more you kiss, the sweeter our love becomes. Happy kiss day!

Kiss Day 2023 Love keeps our hearts in sync, but kisses bring us closer every time we feel like losing it. Happy Kiss Day darling! (Image designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Sometimes I fail to find words to express my love for you; that’s why I prefer kisses over words. Happy kiss day!

