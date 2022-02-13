February 13, 2022 6:00:16 am
Happy Kiss Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Pics, Greetings and Photos: Celebrated on the 6th day of the Valentine Week, on the 13th of February, Kiss Day commemorates one of the greatest ways of showing your love, affection, and adoration for a loved one — through a kiss.
A day of romance and passion, Kiss Day celebrates the power of a kiss to heal wounds, resolve problems, and bring two people together without uttering any words. Even if you are forced to be separated from your loved ones due to the pandemic, let that not come in the way of making something of this day. After all, what better time than now when love is in the air?
Send your loved ones these heart-warming wishes to celebrate this very special day.
*Happy kiss day to the love of my life! Get ready to have a day filled with love and lots of kisses.
*“The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?”, said Percy Bysshe Shelley. Happy kiss day!
*I have so many ways to prove my love for you, but on this day, I prefer to start everything with a kiss. Happy kiss day, my love.
*Kisses work like a natural sweetener for every relationship. The more you kiss, the sweeter our love becomes. Happy kiss day!
*Sometimes I fail to find words to express my love for you; that’s why I prefer kisses over words. Happy kiss day!
