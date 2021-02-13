Happy Kiss Day 2021: Wishes images, quotes, status, messages, greetings and photos

Happy Kiss Day 2021 wishes images, quotes, status, messages, photos: The days leading up to Valentine’s Day are special, because each day signifies a new meaning and expression of love. While it starts on February 7 with Rose Day, Kiss Day is the second last day of the love week, which culminates with the most important occasion, the Valentine’s Day.

Kiss Day is celebrated annually around the world on February 13. On this day, lovers express their feelings in the form of either a peck on the cheek, or a kiss on the forehead or the lips. It is believed that the kiss is an expression of the deepest desires of the heart, and the rest of the days — rose, propose, chocolate, teddy, promise and hug — lead up to this grand gesture of love.

If you have a significant other in your life and they consent to this exchange of emotion, you can celebrate this day with them. And if your loved one is not in your physical proximity and you still want to make them feel special on this day, here are some creative cards and wishes that you can share with them virtually and ring in the celebrations.

We wish you a happy Kiss Day!

Happy Kiss Day 2021 Wishes Images: A kiss can speak a thousand unspoken words. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

A kiss is one of the most silent forms of love.

Happy Kiss Day 2021 Wishes Images: How do you plan to celebrate the day? (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

If you really love someone, you will find that a kiss has more worth than anything else in the world.

Happy Kiss Day 2021 Wishes Images: Kiss Day is one of the most important occasions of the Valentine's Week. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

A kiss from you makes my heart beat faster and slower at the same time.

Happy Kiss Day 2021 Wishes Images: Kiss Day is celebrated every year on February 13. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Your kiss is the medicine to all of my maladies.

Happy Kiss Day 2021 Wishes Images: Plant a kiss on your significant other to make them feel special today! (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kissing you is good for my soul!

