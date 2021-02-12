Happy Kiss Day 2021: Date, wishes images, quotes, status, messages, importance and significance

February 12, 2021 7:10:01 pm
Kiss Day 2021 date, wishes images: In many cultures, a romantic relationship is sealed with a kiss. In its traditional sense, a kiss is reserved for a loved one, a significant other, a happily-ever-after! Among the many days that lead up to the Valentine’s Day, and are a part of the love week, is the Kiss Day, celebrated by millions of people around the world! The day is commemorated every year on February 13, just a day prior to Valentine’s Day.
As is evident from its name, Kiss Day signifies the expression of deepest feelings and affection in the form of a kiss. A romantic kiss to your special ones can make them feel cared for, loved, and admired. The day is essentially understood to be one of romance and passion.
A kiss can heal many wounds in a relationship and speak a thousand unspoken words. It can clear misunderstandings and strengthen bonds. This year, because of the pandemic, people may be forced to stay away from their loved ones. But let that not deter you in any way. In keeping with the spirit and excitement of the day, here are some Kiss Day special quotes, cards, and messages — our best picks — that you can share with your special someone and celebrate the day of love.
* There is no gift greater than a sweet kiss from you on my lips. Happy Kiss Day!
* I live for your love and sweet kisses. Thank you for being in my life. Happy Kiss Day!
* Kiss is the most pure form of love, make love to me baby. Happy Kiss Day!
* You are the only person I want to kiss for the rest of my life. Happy Kiss Day!
* I have so many ways to prove my love for you, but on this day, I prefer to start everything with a kiss. Happy Kiss Day, my love!
* My sweetheart, I am sending you lots of sweet kisses to strengthen our relationship.
