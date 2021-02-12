Happy Kiss Day 2021: Date, wishes images, quotes, status, messages, importance and significance

Kiss Day 2021 date, wishes images: In many cultures, a romantic relationship is sealed with a kiss. In its traditional sense, a kiss is reserved for a loved one, a significant other, a happily-ever-after! Among the many days that lead up to the Valentine’s Day, and are a part of the love week, is the Kiss Day, celebrated by millions of people around the world! The day is commemorated every year on February 13, just a day prior to Valentine’s Day.

As is evident from its name, Kiss Day signifies the expression of deepest feelings and affection in the form of a kiss. A romantic kiss to your special ones can make them feel cared for, loved, and admired. The day is essentially understood to be one of romance and passion.

A kiss can heal many wounds in a relationship and speak a thousand unspoken words. It can clear misunderstandings and strengthen bonds. This year, because of the pandemic, people may be forced to stay away from their loved ones. But let that not deter you in any way. In keeping with the spirit and excitement of the day, here are some Kiss Day special quotes, cards, and messages — our best picks — that you can share with your special someone and celebrate the day of love.

Take a look!

Kiss Day 2021: A kiss is a simple way to express your emotions. (Photo: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh) Kiss Day 2021: A kiss is a simple way to express your emotions. (Photo: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

* There is no gift greater than a sweet kiss from you on my lips. Happy Kiss Day!

Kiss Day 2021: Take a moment today to make your loved one feel special today. (Photo: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh) Kiss Day 2021: Take a moment today to make your loved one feel special today. (Photo: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

* I live for your love and sweet kisses. Thank you for being in my life. Happy Kiss Day!

Kiss Day 2021: How do you plan to celebrate the special occasion? (Photo: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh) Kiss Day 2021: How do you plan to celebrate the special occasion? (Photo: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

* Kiss is the most pure form of love, make love to me baby. Happy Kiss Day!

Kiss Day 2021: A kiss is one of the many ways of expressing love. (Photo: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh) Kiss Day 2021: A kiss is one of the many ways of expressing love. (Photo: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

* You are the only person I want to kiss for the rest of my life. Happy Kiss Day!

Kiss Day 2021: Kiss Day is one of the most interesting and fun of all days in the Valentine’s Week. (Photo: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh) Kiss Day 2021: Kiss Day is one of the most interesting and fun of all days in the Valentine’s Week. (Photo: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

* I have so many ways to prove my love for you, but on this day, I prefer to start everything with a kiss. Happy Kiss Day, my love!

Kiss Day 2021: Wish you and your loved one a happy Kiss Day and Valentine’s Week! (Photo: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh) Kiss Day 2021: Wish you and your loved one a happy Kiss Day and Valentine’s Week! (Photo: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

* My sweetheart, I am sending you lots of sweet kisses to strengthen our relationship.

