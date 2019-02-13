Happy Kiss day 2019: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Kiss Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos, Shayari: Celebrated a day before Valentine’s Day, Kiss Day is when people express their love to the special one and seal it with a sweet kiss.

To help you celebrate this special day, which is observed on February 13, we have rounded up some lovely greetings and wishes that you can send across to your special one.

Kiss is the first step to show how much I love you, how much I think about you and how much I miss you…. Happy Kiss Day My Love!

* If kiss was just a gesture, it would not touch our heart and bind our souls the way it does. Happy Kiss Day!

* Proposing you was my desire, having you is my love,

Loving you is my passion, pleasing you is my duty,

Missing you is my habit and kissing you is my wish.

Happy Kiss Day!

* Kisses are like happiness. So, it is best when shared. Happy KISS day!

* A kiss is just a gesture of love and affection,

Which comes from deep within the heart and touches deep within the soul.

Sending warm wishes to my love on this day.

Happy Kiss Day my, sweetheart!