Toggle Menu
Happy Kiss day 2019: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebookhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-kiss-day-2019-wishes-status-images-quotes-sms-messages-shayari-photos-for-whatsapp-and-facebook-5579689/

Happy Kiss day 2019: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Kiss Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes: This Kiss Day, express your love to your partner with a kiss along with these beautiful Kiss Day images, wishes and messages.

happy kiss day 2019, happy kiss day images, happy kiss day wishes quotes, indian express, indian express news,
Happy Kiss day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Shower the ones you love with all the joy you can this Kiss Day. (Source: Designed by- Gargi Singh)
Happy Kiss Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos, Shayari: Celebrated a day before Valentine’s Day, Kiss Day is when people express their love to the special one and seal it with a sweet kiss.

To help you celebrate this special day, which is observed on February 13, we have rounded up some lovely greetings and wishes that you can send across to your special one.

ALSO READ | Happy Kiss Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings and Photos

happy kiss day 2019, happy kiss day images, happy kiss day wishes quotes, indian express, indian express news,
Happy Kiss day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Shower the ones you love with all the joy and make this Kiss Day a memorable one. (Source: Designed by- Gargi Singh)

Kiss is the first step to show how much I love you, how much I think about you and how much I miss you…. Happy Kiss Day My Love!

happy kiss day 2019, happy kiss day images, happy kiss day wishes quotes, indian express, indian express news,
Happy Kiss day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Shower the ones you love with all the joy you can and make the day a memorable one this kiss day. (Source: Designed by- Gargi Singh)

* If kiss was just a gesture, it would not touch our heart and bind our souls the way it does. Happy Kiss Day!

happy kiss day 2019, happy kiss day images, happy kiss day wishes quotes, indian express, indian express news,
Happy Kiss day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Shower the ones you love with all the joy this Kiss Day. (Source: Designed by- Gargi Singh)

* Proposing you was my desire, having you is my love,
Loving you is my passion, pleasing you is my duty,
Missing you is my habit and kissing you is my wish.
Happy Kiss Day!

happy kiss day 2019, happy kiss day images, happy kiss day wishes quotes, indian express, indian express news,
Happy Kiss day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Shower the ones you love with joy this Kiss Day. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Kisses are like happiness. So, it is best when shared. Happy KISS day!

happy kiss day 2019, happy kiss day images, happy kiss day wishes quotes, indian express, indian express news,
Happy Kiss day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Shower the ones you love with all the joy you can and make the day a memorable one. (Source: Designed by- Gargi Singh)

* A kiss is just a gesture of love and affection,
Which comes from deep within the heart and touches deep within the soul.
Sending warm wishes to my love on this day.
Happy Kiss Day my, sweetheart!

Advertising
happy kiss day 2019, happy kiss day images, happy kiss day wishes quotes, indian express, indian express news,
Happy Kiss day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Celebrate Kiss Day with your sweetheart this year. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Galentine's Day 2019: What female friendship means to these successful women
2 Happy Kiss Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings and Photos
3 Happy Kiss Day 2019: Date, Importance, significance of kiss day