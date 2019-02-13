Happy Kiss Day 2019: Date, Importance, significance of kiss day

Happy Kiss Day 2019 Date: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and the excitement in the air is palpable. People are busy making plans – planning the perfect date, movie night, proposal plan to express their love for their special one.

However, just a day before Valentine’s Day, couples celebrate Kiss Day and express their love for each other with special gestures.

A kiss can express sentiments of love, passion, affection, respect, greeting, and friendship, among many others. There are different types of kisses and for you to exactly convey what you feel, it is necessary you understand the significance of each type of kiss.

Read on to know about the significance of these kisses.

Forehead Kiss: The forehead kiss is a sweet and protective gesture. It communicates love in a caring way and is considered a high form of showing affection and respect towards a person. It indicates that you never want the person to get hurt. Plant your lips on their forehead and show them your affection.

Cheek Kiss: Kiss on cheeks is for someone who is dear to you.

Hand Kiss: This is when you take a person’s hand and kiss the back of the palm gently. It’s a chivalrous move and one that shows your respect and admiration for someone.

Butterfly Kiss: It is when you are kissing your partner and you are so close to them that your eyelashes touch. This is one of the forms of intimate kisses and signifies that your partner is madly in love with you.

Air Kiss: Air kissing is a social gesture that involves blowing a kiss without physical contact and then producing a kissing sound. It communicates endearment.

Say it with a rose, say it with chocolates and sometimes just say nothing at all, but express your love with a reassuring kiss. Happy Kiss Day, 2019!