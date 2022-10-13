scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes: On this day, women fast for the long life of their husbands. (Source: Express Photo; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Karwa Chauth which celebrates the bond between husband and wife is one of the popular Hindu festivals in India. On this day, women observe a day-long fast for the long lives and health of their husbands. They also dress up as newly-wed as they pray to the almighty for a longer and happier married life. Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day of the full moon in the month of Kartik, and it also celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Majorly, celebrated in the Northern states of the country including Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Women break their fast which begins before sunrise only after sighting the moon.  This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13.

Here are some Karwa Chauth wishes, images, quotes, messages, and cards that you can share to make the occasion more special. Take a look.

*May this Karwa Chauth bring you and your husband even closer, and may you share the strongest bond. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes: Wish you a happy married life! (Source: Express Photo; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the bond between you and your husband keep getting stronger. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes: Celebrate the bond of marriage. (Source: Express Photo; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*As you celebrate the bond of marriage, wishing you a life of love and togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes: Celebrate your love on this day. (Source: Express Photo; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring love and happiness into your marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes: Wish you a happy married life. (Source: Express Photo; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the festival of Karwa Chauth bring hope, smiles and good luck in your life! Have a blessed day!

