Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: Wish your partner and loved ones with these thoughtful Karwa Chauth wishes and images

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes Images: Spend the day with your beloved (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: Karwa Chauth is celebrated every year on a full-moon day. On this day, married women follow a certain set of rituals like fasting, not having a single drop of water for an entire day until moonrise, and dressing up as a newlywed as they pray to the almighty for a long and happy married life. This year, it will be celebrated on October 13. 

The festival holds much significance in the northern and north-western parts of the country. Women buy shringar (adornments), jewellery, and puja items such as lamps puja plates, and henna to apply mehndi. In the evening, a community women-only ceremony is held. Depending on the region and community, a version of the story of Karwa Chauth is narrated by an older woman or a priest, if one is present. Women break their fast, which begins before sunrise, once the moon is sighted in the evening.

On this auspicious occasion, we have curated some special wishes that you can share with your loved ones!

*May the bond between you and your husband keep getting stronger. Happy Karwa Chauth!

karwa chauth Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes Images: Have a blessed day! (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar/Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*As you celebrate the bond of marriage, wishing you a life of love and togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa chauth Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes Images: May this year be full of love for you (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring love and happiness into your marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes Images: Have a wonderful day. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*This Karwa Chauth, may all your wishes come true!

Karwa Chauth Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones on this auspicious day. (Source:
Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Designed by Angshuman Maity)

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 08:00:57 pm
