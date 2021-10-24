Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp, Messages, Status, and Photos

Karwa Chauth 2021: Karwa Chauth is celebrated every year in India on a full-moon day. On this day, married women follow a certain set of rituals like fasting and dressing up as newly-wed as they pray to the almighty for a long and happy married life.

The festival holds much significance in the northern and north-western parts of the country. Women break their fast, which begins before sunrise, once the moon is sighted in the evening. This year, it will be celebrated on October 24. Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth!

Here are some Karwa Chauth wishes, images, quotes, messages, and cards that you can share with your loved ones:

*May the bond between you and your husband keep getting stronger. Happy Karwa Chauth!

* I started living the day you came into my life

So if you are fasting for me, then I just want to let you know

I want to live as long as you are there with me.

Happy Karwa Chauth!

*As you celebrate the bond of marriage, wishing you a life of love and togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

*On this day, may all your prayers be heard and all your wishes fulfilled. Happy Karwa Chauth 2021!

*This Karwa Chauth, add magic to your celebrations. May all your wishes come true. Happy Karwa Chauth!



