Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, messages, status, and photos

Karwa Chauth 2021: Karwa Chauth is celebrated every year on a full-moon day. On this day, married women follow a certain set of rituals like fasting and dressing up as newly-wed as they pray to the almighty for a longer and happier married life. The day, which falls on the fourth day of the full moon in the month of Kartik, also celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The festival holds much significance in the northern and north-western parts of the country. Women break their fast, which begins before sunrise, once the moon is sighted in the evening. This year it will be celebrated on October 24. Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth!

Greet your loved ones on Karwa Chauth with these wishes, messages and quotes:

*May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring love and happiness into your marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth!

*May the festival of Karwa Chauth bring hope, smiles and good luck in your life! Have a blessed day!

*May your married life be filled with happiness and laughter. Happy Karwa Chauth!

*Wishing you the happiest of marriages with a perfect husband. Happy Karwa Chauth!

*May this Karwa Chauth fill your life with happiness, health and prosperity. Happy Karwa Chauth!



