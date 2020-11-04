Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: This year it falls on Wednesday, 4 November. (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Karva Chauth is celebrated every year on a full-moon day. On this day, married women follow a certain set of rituals like fasting and dressing up as newly-wed as they pray to the almighty for a longer and happier married life. The day, which falls on the fourth day of the full moon in the month of Kartik, also celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The festival holds much significance in the northern and north-western parts of the country. Women break their fast, which begins before sunrise, once the moon is sighted in the evening. This year it will be celebrated on November 4 (Wednesday).

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Timings: The festival gets its name from ‘karwa’ or ‘karak’, which refers to the earthen pot through which water offering — know as argha — is made to the moon — one of the most important celestial bodies per Hindu mythology.

Wish your partner and loved ones with these thoughtful Karva Chauth wishes and images. Take a look below.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Happy Karwa Chauth! Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Happy Karwa Chauth!

* I started living the day you came into my life

So if you are fasting for me, then I just want to let you know

I want to live as long as you are there with me.

Happy Karwa Chauth!

ALSO READ | Karwa Chauth 2020: Date, puja timings, history, significance and importance

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Have a wonderful Karwa Chauth! (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Have a wonderful Karwa Chauth! (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*I wish you are always with me.

Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Happy Karwa Chauth! (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Happy Karwa Chauth! (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Celebrate your married life this Karwa Chauth with exotic flowers, gifts and pleasantries.

Have a great one!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*As you worship the Moon God,

And pray for the long life of your husband/wife,

May you be blessed with

All that your heart desires.

Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Have a great one! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Have a great one! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Karwa Chauth!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd