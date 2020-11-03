Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Karwa Chauth (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: Every year, married women and those of marriageable age celebrate Karwa (or karva) Chauth. It is celebrated with much gusto in states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. This year, it will be celebrated on November 4 (Wednesday).

Women, on this day, wake up before sunrise and begin with the rituals specific to the day. A common part of it is observing a fast without drinking water and eating any foods. It is broken only after moon sighting. Mostly, husbands and fiance are the ones who feed the first bite of food after the fast is broken. Women dress up in colourful bridal attires and even apply mehndi on their hands.

Here are a few wishes and greetings you can share on this day.

*I wish you are with me always. Happy Karwa Chauth!

*Happy Karwa Chauth!

*You are always in my heart. Happy Karwa Chauth!

*Have a wonderful Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth

