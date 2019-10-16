Toggle Menu
Happy Karwa Chauth 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics: On this auspicious day, women observe a fast for the long life and safety of their husbands.

karwa chauth, karwa chauth 2019, karwa chauth puja vidhi, karwa chauth puja, karwa chauth puja 2019, karwa chauth puja mantra, karwa chauth puja samagri, karwa chauth puja timings, karwa chauth timings, karwa chauth puja samagri, karwa chauth puja time, karwa chauth 2019 date, karwa chauth vrat vidhi
Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Married women fast for the well-being of their husbands on this day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpaper, Photos, Pics: Karwa Chauth – the day when married women fast for the well-being of their husbands, is an auspicious cultural ritual in India. Observed mainly in states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day of the Hindu month of Kartik in the lunisolar calendar. This year it will be observed on October 17, Thursday.

On this auspicious day, women chant prayers for the long life and safety of their husbands and observe a fast from dusk to dawn.

Here we have compiled some messages, wishes and Facebook greetings you can send to your loved ones on this Karwa Chauth:

*May this day strengthen the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long marital life.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Time to make it special for your spouse. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the sight of full moon fill your heart with happiness. Wishing you a blessed Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Gift her something special. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Karwa Chauth to all the beautiful women!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Its an important Hindu ritual. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*If I were a tear in your eye I would roll down onto your lips, but if you were a tear in my eye, I would never cry as I would be afraid to lose you. Thanks for being mine forever. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Wish your better half a lovely day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Ye kaisa rishta hai saat pheron se bana, jis se shikwa hota hai unhi se pyaar hota hai! Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: The day is considered auspicious. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*As you celebrate the bond of marriage, wishing you a life of love and togetherness today and always. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: This year it falls on October 17. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

How do you plan to wish?

