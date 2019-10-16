Happy Karwa Chauth 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpaper, Photos, Pics: Karwa Chauth – the day when married women fast for the well-being of their husbands, is an auspicious cultural ritual in India. Observed mainly in states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day of the Hindu month of Kartik in the lunisolar calendar. This year it will be observed on October 17, Thursday.

On this auspicious day, women chant prayers for the long life and safety of their husbands and observe a fast from dusk to dawn.

Here we have compiled some messages, wishes and Facebook greetings you can send to your loved ones on this Karwa Chauth:

*May this day strengthen the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long marital life.

*May the sight of full moon fill your heart with happiness. Wishing you a blessed Karwa Chauth.

*Happy Karwa Chauth to all the beautiful women!

*If I were a tear in your eye I would roll down onto your lips, but if you were a tear in my eye, I would never cry as I would be afraid to lose you. Thanks for being mine forever. Happy Karwa Chauth!

*Ye kaisa rishta hai saat pheron se bana, jis se shikwa hota hai unhi se pyaar hota hai! Happy Karwa Chauth!

*As you celebrate the bond of marriage, wishing you a life of love and togetherness today and always. Happy Karwa Chauth!

How do you plan to wish?