Happy Karwa Chauth 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Photos and Status for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos: The festival is extremely popular in states like Rajasthan, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh. This year, it will be celebrated on October 17. 

This year, it will be celebrated on October 17.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos: Karwa (or Karva) Chauth is celebrated by married women and those who are of marriageable age. The festival is extremely popular in states like Rajasthan, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh. This year, it will be celebrated on October 17.

On this day, women wake up before sunrise and observe the rituals. They fast without drinking water and break it after moon sighting. Mostly, husbands and fiances feed the first bite of food. It is an unsaid tradition, wherein women dress up in colourful bridal attire and apply mehendi on their hands.

If you want to send out some love on this special occasion, then here are a few wishes and greetings that you can choose from.

Happy Karwa Chauth. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*I wish you are always with me.
Happy Karwa Chauth!

*May we always remain together.
Have a happy Karwa Chauth

Happy Karwa Chauth. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*You are always in my heart,
Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Have a wonderful Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*Hope this day makes our marriage stronger.

* Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)
Happy Karwa Chauth. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Happy Karwa Chauth!

