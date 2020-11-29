Happy Kartik Purnima 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, and Photos

Happy Kartik Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: Maintain social distancing, if you are going out to celebrate. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Kartik Purnima 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Kartik Purnima is celebrated on a full moon day. Also known as Deva Diwali, this day holds much importance for the Hindu community. On this day, Lord Vishnu is honoured and devotees visit temples to gain his blessings. People celebrate this day by lighting up diyas and even take their ritualistic bath known as the ‘nadi snaan‘. In fact, a tradition where Lord Shiva is bathed in milk and honey is also performed; it is known as the ‘Rudra abhishekam’.

On this auspicious day, wish your family and loved ones the very best, and seek blessings from the preserver of the world, Lord Vishnu.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: Kartik Purnima is also referred to as 'Deva Diwali'.

*May you find all the delights of life and all your dreams come true. Happy Kartik Purnima 2020!

Happy Kartik Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: This year it will be celebrated on Monday.

*Today is the day to be grateful towards whom you learn from. Wishes on Kartik Purnima!

Happy Kartik Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: On this day Lord Vishnu is worshipped.

*Let prayers be answered to the fullest and may your smiles remain always. Happy Kartik Purnima!

Happy Kartik Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: Devotees throng to the temples to receive blessings.

*Wishing you and your family a very happy Kartik Purnima

Happy Kartik Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: Have a safe celebration!

