Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Photos, Messages and Greetings

Happy Janmashtami 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Krishna, which means ‘dark’ or ‘dark-complexioned’, is one of the most celebrated and revered Hindu gods. For followers of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami is an extremely important festival. Believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Krishna is praised and prayed to by devotees on this auspicious day.

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 30. Janmashtami is celebrated with much exuberance every year especially in Mathura, the birthplace of Krishna and Vrindavan, the place where Krishna spent his childhood. Devotees gather to enact dance-dramas based on the life of Krishna. Many even devotional songs and hymns of praise. Some even fast through the day. One of the rituals followed on this day is people coming together and forming a human pyramid, known as dahi handi.

This year, however, celebrations will be restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, that shouldn’t dampen your festive spirits. Send these Janmashtami greetings to your friends and family to mark this auspicious occasion.

* Today is a very precious day

Someone special was born

Born to fight against inhumanity

Born to save the trust in God

Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami 2021 Wishes Images: Wish your friends and family on this auspicious day. (Source: Unsplash; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace, and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Janmashtami! (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants everyone with his playful mischiefs. Have a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami 2021 Wishes Images: Make the day special with these wishes. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervor and enthusiasm. Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami 2021 Wishes Images: Celebrate the day with your friends and family. (Source: Pexel; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*On this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness and joy. Happy Janmashtami to you and your loved ones!

Happy Janmashtami 2021 Wishes Images: Send greetings on this day. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Janmashtami!