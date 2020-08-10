Happy Janmashtami 2020: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, photos, and cards

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Temples are decorated and devotees fast through the night. (Photo: Getty) Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Temples are decorated and devotees fast through the night. (Photo: Getty)

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Janmashtmi, which is celebrated with a lot of fervour, marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is also believed to be the 8th avatar of Lord Vishnu. Born to Devaki and Vasudeva, it is said that he took birth to protect those staying in Mathura from the wrath of King Kansa.

On the auspicious occasion, people enact dance-dramas based on the life of Krishna according to Bhagavata Purana, sing devotional songs throughout midnight and fast through the day. The most noteworthy celebrations take place in Mathura and Vrindavan, besides other parts of the country. A prominent ritual which requires forming a human pyramid, known as dahi handi, is also synonymous with the celebrations. The person on the top breaks an earthen pot which is placed at a significant height. Temples are decorated and devotees pray on this auspicious day.

Below, take a look at a few wishes we have collated for you to wish your dear family and friends.

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images: This year the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images: This year the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace, and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Janmashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Janmashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness and joy. Happy Janmashtami to you and your loved ones!

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images: May Lord Krishna make your life full of joy and prosperity. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images: May Lord Krishna make your life full of joy and prosperity. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Wishing you and your family a very a happy Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervour and enthusiasm (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervour and enthusiasm (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Wishing you and your family a very auspicious Janmashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Wishing you and your family a very auspicious Janmashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!

