Happy Janmashtami 2019: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Photos, Messages, Pics, SMS, Pictures and Greetings

Happy Janmashtami 2019 Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: For followers of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami is an extremely important festival. It is believed that the eighth avatar of Vishnu was born around midnight to parents Devaki and Vasudeva inside a cold dungeon in Mathura. Fearing persecution by Devaki’s brother Kansa, he was whisked away to Gokul in the dead of the night, to be raised by foster parents Yashoda and Nanda.

Krishna, which means ‘dark’ or ‘dark complexioned’, is one of the most-celebrated and revered Hindu gods.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2019 we bring you some wish cards, images, WhatsApp and Facebook messages that you can share with your family and friends. Spread the joy. Happy Janmashtami!

*Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants everyone with his playful mischiefs. Have a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

*You must worship the Self in Krishna, not Krishna as Krishna. — Swami Vivekananda

*Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervor and enthusiasm. Happy Janmashtami!

*False ego means mistaken identity. When we become servants of Krishna, we become free from the false ego.

*May Murli Manohar continue to shower health and happiness on your family, and may you always remain in his list of favourites. Happy Janmashtami!

*Celebrate the birth of the Almighty! Spread the bliss of Janmashtami! Wishing you and your family a happy and blessed Janmashtami.

*Krishna insisted on outer cleanliness and inner cleansing. Clean clothes and clean minds are an ideal combination. Have a blessed Janmashtami