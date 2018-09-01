Follow Us:
Saturday, September 01, 2018
Happy Janmashtami 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Pictures, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Greetings, Photos, Pics
Happy Janmashtami 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Pictures, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Greetings, Photos, Pics

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Pictures, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper: Janmashtami, also known as ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ is the most important and anticipated festival of Vaishnavas. It is celebrated every year to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 1, 2018 8:00:39 pm
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Wishes: Send your loved ones these hearty wishes.
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Pictures, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper: Janmashtami, also known as ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ is the most important and anticipated festival of Vaishnavas. It is celebrated every year to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day in the month of Shravana at the midnight hour

Janmashtami is celebrated with much exuberance every year especially in Mathura, the birth place of Krishna and Vrindavan, the place where Krishna spent his childhood. This year it will be celebrated on September 2.

Wish your family and friends a Happy Janmashtami with these wonderful messages!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Wishes: Happy Janmashtami!  (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

* Today is a very precious day
Someone special was born
Born to fight against inhumanity
Born to save the trust in God
Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Wishes: Wish you all a very Happy Janmashtami. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

* I am praying for you and I know he is listening
May Makhanchor bring ananda and prosperity to your home
Wish you a Blessed Janmashtami

* Wish you all a very Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Wishes: Happy Janmashtami. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

* Everything that is happening around you is according to Krishna’s wish, Hare Krishna.
Happy Janmashtami!

* Radha ke Shyam ke,
Gwalon ke Kanha ke,
Gopion ke Makhan Chor ke,
Janamdin ki Hardik Shubh Kamnayen!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Wishes: Janmashtami greetings to all. ((Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

* The Day of love and fortune.
The day of birth of Lord Krishna, a lover, friend and divine guru.
Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Wishes: Happy Janmashtami! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

* May Lord Krishna come to your house and take away all your worries.
Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Wishes: Wish your loved ones on this Janmashtami. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

* Krishna jinka nam, gokul jinka dham, aise Shree Krishna bhagwan ko, ham sab ka pranam, jai shree krrishna Happy Janmashtami.

* May Krishna show you the way in your life as he did to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata.
Have a blessed Janmashtami!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Wishes: Happy Janmashtami! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

 

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Wishes: Janmashtami greetings!  (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

*My best wishes will always be with you.
Happy Srikrishna Jayanti!

