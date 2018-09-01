Happy Janmashtami 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Pictures, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Greetings, Photos, Pics

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Pictures, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper: Janmashtami, also known as ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ is the most important and anticipated festival of Vaishnavas. It is celebrated every year to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day in the month of Shravana at the midnight hour
Janmashtami is celebrated with much exuberance every year especially in Mathura, the birth place of Krishna and Vrindavan, the place where Krishna spent his childhood. This year it will be celebrated on September 2.
Wish your family and friends a Happy Janmashtami with these wonderful messages!
* Today is a very precious day
Someone special was born
Born to fight against inhumanity
Born to save the trust in God
Happy Janmashtami!
* I am praying for you and I know he is listening
May Makhanchor bring ananda and prosperity to your home
Wish you a Blessed Janmashtami
* Wish you all a very Happy Janmashtami!
* Everything that is happening around you is according to Krishna’s wish, Hare Krishna.
Happy Janmashtami!
* Radha ke Shyam ke,
Gwalon ke Kanha ke,
Gopion ke Makhan Chor ke,
Janamdin ki Hardik Shubh Kamnayen!
* The Day of love and fortune.
The day of birth of Lord Krishna, a lover, friend and divine guru.
Happy Janmashtami!
* May Lord Krishna come to your house and take away all your worries.
Happy Janmashtami!
* Krishna jinka nam, gokul jinka dham, aise Shree Krishna bhagwan ko, ham sab ka pranam, jai shree krrishna Happy Janmashtami.
* May Krishna show you the way in your life as he did to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata.
Have a blessed Janmashtami!
*My best wishes will always be with you.
Happy Srikrishna Jayanti!
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App