Sunday, June 20, 2021
Happy International Yoga Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

Happy International Yoga Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on 21 June. The idea of an International Yoga Day was proposed by PM Narendra Modi in 2014

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2021 9:15:28 pm
International Yoga DayInternational Yoga Day 2021 Date, Theme: Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by: Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Yoga Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21. The idea behind the day is to create awareness about yoga and its many benefits. The idea of an International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 in the United Nations General Assembly Meeting.

It is said that the word ‘yoga’ was first mentioned in the sacred text of the Rig Veda.

Yoga is an ancient meditative technique that cleanses, heals and harmonises the body from the core. It is a practice that is widely accepted even in Western cultures for its tremendous capacity to bring about a great improvement in mind and body balance, wellness of the mind, and an overall sense of calmness.

To celebrate the spirit of the day, we have curated some wishes that you can share with your friends and family!

international yoga day, yoga day, happy yoga day, happy yoga day 2021, yoga day images, yoga day status, yoga day quotes, yoga day messages, happy international yoga day, international yoga day images, happy international yoga day 2021, international yoga day wishes, international yoga day quotes, happy international yoga day status, international yoga day wallpapers, happy yoga day wishes images May the healing power of meditation bring balance and positivity to your life. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* Wishing you a lifetime of wellness and goodness on the occasion of Yoga Day! Keep meditating!

international yoga day, yoga day, happy yoga day, happy yoga day 2021, yoga day images, yoga day status, yoga day quotes, yoga day messages, happy international yoga day, international yoga day images, happy international yoga day 2021, international yoga day wishes, international yoga day quotes, happy international yoga day status, international yoga day wallpapers, happy yoga day wishes images Warm wishes on International Yoga Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Embrace yoga and feel the difference!

international yoga day, yoga day, happy yoga day, happy yoga day 2021, yoga day images, yoga day status, yoga day quotes, yoga day messages, happy international yoga day, international yoga day images, happy international yoga day 2021, international yoga day wishes, international yoga day quotes, happy international yoga day status, international yoga day wallpapers, happy yoga day wishes images Embrace yoga and make life healthier. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* May you find inspiration in your meditative moments. Have a stress-free day.

international yoga day, yoga day, happy yoga day, happy yoga day 2021, yoga day images, yoga day status, yoga day quotes, yoga day messages, happy international yoga day, international yoga day images, happy international yoga day 2021, international yoga day wishes, international yoga day quotes, happy international yoga day status, international yoga day wallpapers, happy yoga day wishes images Yoga is all about healing and balance. Warm wishes on International Yoga Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* Warm wishes on International Yoga Day!

international yoga day, yoga day, happy yoga day, happy yoga day 2021, yoga day images, yoga day status, yoga day quotes, yoga day messages, happy international yoga day, international yoga day images, happy international yoga day 2021, international yoga day wishes, international yoga day quotes, happy international yoga day status, international yoga day wallpapers, happy yoga day wishes images Wishes for Yoga Day. (Source: Piabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Yoga is integral for alleviating stress levels that accumulate due to long exposure to gadgets. Enjoy life long benefits of Yoga!

international yoga day, yoga day, happy yoga day, happy yoga day 2021, yoga day images, yoga day status, yoga day quotes, yoga day messages, happy international yoga day, international yoga day images, happy international yoga day 2021, international yoga day wishes, international yoga day quotes, happy international yoga day status, international yoga day wallpapers, happy yoga day wishes images Wish you a happy, healthy, and fulfilling Yoga Day! (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*International Yoga Day celebrates the healing and calming spirit of Yoga which is an ancient science central to India. Happy Yoga Day to all!

international yoga day, yoga day, happy yoga day, happy yoga day 2021, yoga day images, yoga day status, yoga day quotes, yoga day messages, happy international yoga day, international yoga day images, happy international yoga day 2021, international yoga day wishes, international yoga day quotes, happy international yoga day status, international yoga day wallpapers, happy yoga day wishes images Sending positive energies on International Yoga Day! (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* Practising asanas stimulate the environment around you. Happy Yoga Day!

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
