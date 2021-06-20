Happy International Yoga Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

June 20, 2021 9:15:28 pm
Happy Yoga Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21. The idea behind the day is to create awareness about yoga and its many benefits. The idea of an International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 in the United Nations General Assembly Meeting.
It is said that the word ‘yoga’ was first mentioned in the sacred text of the Rig Veda.
Yoga is an ancient meditative technique that cleanses, heals and harmonises the body from the core. It is a practice that is widely accepted even in Western cultures for its tremendous capacity to bring about a great improvement in mind and body balance, wellness of the mind, and an overall sense of calmness.
To celebrate the spirit of the day, we have curated some wishes that you can share with your friends and family!
* Wishing you a lifetime of wellness and goodness on the occasion of Yoga Day! Keep meditating!
*Embrace yoga and feel the difference!
* May you find inspiration in your meditative moments. Have a stress-free day.
* Warm wishes on International Yoga Day!
*Yoga is integral for alleviating stress levels that accumulate due to long exposure to gadgets. Enjoy life long benefits of Yoga!
*International Yoga Day celebrates the healing and calming spirit of Yoga which is an ancient science central to India. Happy Yoga Day to all!
* Practising asanas stimulate the environment around you. Happy Yoga Day!
