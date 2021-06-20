Happy International Yoga Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

International Yoga Day 2021 Date, Theme: Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by: Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Yoga Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21. The idea behind the day is to create awareness about yoga and its many benefits. The idea of an International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 in the United Nations General Assembly Meeting.

It is said that the word ‘yoga’ was first mentioned in the sacred text of the Rig Veda.

Yoga is an ancient meditative technique that cleanses, heals and harmonises the body from the core. It is a practice that is widely accepted even in Western cultures for its tremendous capacity to bring about a great improvement in mind and body balance, wellness of the mind, and an overall sense of calmness.

To celebrate the spirit of the day, we have curated some wishes that you can share with your friends and family!

May the healing power of meditation bring balance and positivity to your life. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* Wishing you a lifetime of wellness and goodness on the occasion of Yoga Day! Keep meditating!

Warm wishes on International Yoga Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Embrace yoga and feel the difference!

Embrace yoga and make life healthier. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* May you find inspiration in your meditative moments. Have a stress-free day.

Yoga is all about healing and balance. Warm wishes on International Yoga Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* Warm wishes on International Yoga Day!

Wishes for Yoga Day. (Source: Piabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Yoga is integral for alleviating stress levels that accumulate due to long exposure to gadgets. Enjoy life long benefits of Yoga!

Wish you a happy, healthy, and fulfilling Yoga Day! (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*International Yoga Day celebrates the healing and calming spirit of Yoga which is an ancient science central to India. Happy Yoga Day to all!

Sending positive energies on International Yoga Day! (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* Practising asanas stimulate the environment around you. Happy Yoga Day!

