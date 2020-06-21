Happy International Yoga Day 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, Messages and Photos

Happy Yoga Day 2020 Quotes: Here are some interesting wishes and images that you can share with your loved ones. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Yoga Day 2020 Quotes: Here are some interesting wishes and images that you can share with your loved ones. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy International Yoga Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Health and fitness is unthinkable without yoga. And while health experts and even doctors advise on making yoga a part of daily routine, many people fail to follow it. To make them understand the significance of yoga, every year, a day is marked to internationally celebrate it.

That there should be a day to celebrate yoga was decided by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21; this year will be its sixth edition. And with lockdown restrictions in place, the day will focus on yoga at home with family members.

It will largely be a virtual celebration this year. So, if you previously were not into the habit of doing yoga every day, now is a good time for you to start. You are home, with your family, and all of you together can work on better postures and some interesting asanas.

Before the celebrations begin, here are some interesting wishes and images that you can share with your loved ones to get them to celebrate the spirit of the day.

Happy Yoga Day 2020 Quotes: Health and fitness is unthinkable without yoga. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Yoga Day 2020 Quotes: Health and fitness is unthinkable without yoga. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

* “One of the fundamental principles of yoga: A small action done repeatedly can make an enormous difference.” — Dr Timothy McCall

Happy Yoga Day 2020 Quotes: Every year, a day is marked to internationally celebrate yoga. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Yoga Day 2020 Quotes: Every year, a day is marked to internationally celebrate yoga. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

* Surya Namaskar is the best way to start your day, and then end it on a positive note.

Happy Yoga Day 2020 Quotes: That there should be a day to celebrate yoga was decided by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Yoga Day 2020 Quotes: That there should be a day to celebrate yoga was decided by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

* International Yoga Day is a reminder we must keep our mental, emotional, spiritual and physical health before anything else, and take some time out to nourish and nurture ourselves with yoga.

Happy Yoga Day 2020 Quotes: International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21; this year will be its sixth edition. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Yoga Day 2020 Quotes: International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21; this year will be its sixth edition. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

* Yoga is about awakening.

Happy Yoga Day 2020 Quotes: With lockdown restrictions in place, the day will focus on yoga at home with family members. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Yoga Day 2020 Quotes: With lockdown restrictions in place, the day will focus on yoga at home with family members. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

* A very happy, healthy and peaceful International Yoga Day to you and your family!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd