Saturday, June 20, 2020
COVID19

Happy International Yoga Day 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

Happy International Yoga Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: Due to social distancing measures adopted by most countries, the theme set by the United Nations for this year is "Yoga for Health - Yoga at Home".

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2020 9:21:11 pm
Happy International Yoga Day 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Yoga Day to you. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Yoga Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: International yoga day is observed every year on June 21. Due to social distancing measures adopted by most countries, the theme set by the United Nations for this year is “Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home”. The first Yoga Day celebration was held at Rajpath in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries performed around 21 yoga asanas and created two Guinness World Records.

The proposal was first introduced by PM Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, a holistic approach that is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.”

Strengthen and synchronize your body, mind and soul for a healthy and happy life. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Yoga is all about striking a balance in life and therefore, you must make it a part of your life. Warm wishes on International Yoga Day.

Happy International Yoga Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpapers, Photo

Happy Yoga Day to you (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* When you embrace yoga, you are actually accepting the good thing around you. Happy Yoga Day to you.

Warm wishes on International Yoga Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul and mind in order to live healthy and live in peace. Wishing you a peaceful and healthy life on International Yoga Day.

Wishing you a peaceful and healthy life on International Yoga Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Live long and healthy life. Each aasan a day keeps illness away. Enjoy yoga!

Yoga is the best way to put an end to your physical problems and live life to the fullest. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

