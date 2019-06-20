Happy International Yoga Day 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, SMS, Photos, Pics

Happy International Yoga Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics: To mark the significance of yoga and raise awareness about its benefits, every year June 21 is observed as International Day of Yoga. The theme for this year’s annual event, which will be celebrated at the United Nations with yoga gurus, is ‘Climate Action’.

Here are some quotes you can share with your friends and family to adopt this healthy lifestyle practice.

* Pranayam and asanas – A promise for a healthier and happier life. Happy International Yoga Day!

* Connecting with yoga is about connecting with happiness, health, peace and prosperity.

* A healthy body promises a healthy mind and soul. Yoga for wholesome development and nourishment.

* Become friends with happiness and health with yoga and meditation. A very Happy International Yoga Day.

* Happy soul, fresh mind and healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga! Happy Yoga Day

* International Yoga Day is a reminder that we must keep our mental, emotional, spiritual and physical health before anything else and take some time out to nourish and nurture it with yoga. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy International Yoga Day.