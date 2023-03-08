Happy International Women’s Day 2023: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos

Happy International Women’s Day 2023 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: International Women’s Day or Women’s Day celebrated annually on March 8 is an important occasion where achievements of women in their social, economic, cultural, and political spheres are hailed, acknowledged and appreciated the world over.

As the emphasis is on woman’s rights movements, the day sees organisations across the world coming together to plan events that highlight the role of women. The theme of this year is #EmbraceEquity which stands for the world talking about why equal opportunities aren’t enough. People start from different places, so true inclusion and belonging require equitable action, notes the InternationalWomensDay.com.

So truly reach out to your fellow women and partners and express to each of them how much they are acknowledged and appreciated every day and especially this Women’s Day which falls on a Wednesday, and coincides with the Indian festival of colours or Holi.

Here are some wishes and messages that we have curated for you to extend to the women in your life on this celebratory occasion and make it truly special and memorable for them.

*She is a dreamer, she is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever, and that she is “you”. Happy Women’s Day

Happy International Women's Day 2023 Wishes: Pass on the wishes (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult.

Happy International Women's Day 2023 Wishes: Pass on the wishes (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” – Michelle Obama

Happy International Women's Day 2023 Wishes: Have you wished yet? (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Women are the future, so let us celebrate the strong, independent and wonderful ladies in our life.

Happy International Women's Day 2023 Wishes: Good wishes to you! (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Women’s Day! Only a woman can almost die and give birth at the same time. Be proud.

